HomeTechnologyIs The Strange Metal Chip On Deepinder Goyal’s Forehead Behind His Sudden Exit?

Is The Strange Metal Chip On Deepinder Goyal’s Forehead Behind His Sudden Exit?

A strange metallic clip on Deepinder Goyal’s forehead has caught public attention. Linked to a deep-tech project called Temple, it may explain why he stepped down after 18 years.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Zomato founder has stepped down as CEO of Eternal after 18 years, shocking the startup world. On social media, people noticed a small metallic clip he has been wearing on his forehead in recent months. This wearable device, called Temple, is linked to a new deep-tech project he is building. 

Many now wonder if this mysterious gadget and his passion for new experiments pushed him to quit the top role and start fresh.

Is ‘Temple’ The Real Reason Behind Goyal’s Resignation?

Deepinder Goyal announced his exit on X and explained it in a letter to shareholders. He said some new ideas are pulling him strongly. These ideas are risky and need full freedom. Running a public company like Eternal does not give that space.

But what caught public attention was the device on his forehead. In recent months, Deepinder has been seen wearing a small metallic clip at events and meetings. This is part of a project called Temple. It is a wearable device designed to monitor brain blood flow in real time.

People started connecting the dots. A founder deeply involved in a futuristic health-tech product may not be able to balance it with the heavy duties of a CEO. Building such tech needs focus, patience, and constant experimentation.

Deepinder himself said that these ideas are better built away from a public company. That is why he chose to step down. The move allows Eternal to stay focused while he gets the freedom to create again.

This is not an exit from business. It is a shift from managing to building. The device on his head has now become a symbol of this change.

Deepinder Goyal Resigns As Eternal CEO To Focus On Temple & LAT Aerospace

Temple is not his only new dream. Deepinder is also behind a new startup called LAT Aerospace, launched in January 2025. This company is working on small aircraft with short take-off and landing ability.

He has shared that the team is building planes with 6 to 8 seats. The idea is to improve regional air travel and make it faster and more accessible. This is a bold space with high risk and high reward.

Both Temple and LAT Aerospace are long-term bets. They are not quick-profit ideas. They need deep thinking, research, and constant trial and error.

That is why stepping away from the CEO role makes sense. Deepinder seems to prioritise curiosity over comfort. The device on his head may look small, but it signals a very big shift in his journey. He is not slowing down. He is simply starting again.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Deepinder Goyal step down as CEO of Eternal?

He stepped down to focus on new, risky ideas that require full freedom, which he felt he couldn't have while running a public company like Eternal.

What is the 'Temple' device Deepinder Goyal is wearing?

Temple is a wearable device he is developing as part of a deep-tech project. It is designed to monitor brain blood flow in real-time.

Is Deepinder Goyal leaving the business world entirely?

No, this is not an exit from business but a shift. He is moving from managing a public company to building new ventures.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
