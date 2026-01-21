Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessDeepinder Goyal Net Worth: How Zomato's Founder Cooked Up A Rs 14,000 Crore Empire

Deepinder Goyal Net Worth: How Zomato's Founder Cooked Up A Rs 14,000 Crore Empire

Deepinder Goyal’s $1.7 billion net worth, roughly Rs 14,000 crore, keeps him among India’s richest self-made tech founders, even as he steps back from daily leadership at Eternal.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
Deepinder Goyal Net Worth: Amid leadership changes unfolding at Eternal, the spotlight has firmly shifted to the personal fortune of its founder Deepinder Goyal, one of India’s most prominent self-made tech billionaires. With a net worth pegged at $1.7 billion by Forbes, Goyal’s financial journey offers a clear window into how India’s food-tech boom created lasting wealth for its earliest believers.

At current exchange rates, Goyal’s $1.7 billion fortune translates to approximately Rs 14,000 crore, placing him comfortably among the richest entrepreneurs in the country’s digital economy.

Net Worth Built On Zomato's Rise

Goyal co-founded Zomato in 2008, transforming what began as a restaurant discovery platform into a multi-vertical consumer internet business. His wealth is closely tied to Zomato’s market performance and long-term growth prospects.

The company’s 2021 initial public offering marked a turning point. The IPO was oversubscribed 35 times and debuted at a valuation of $12 billion, cementing Zomato’s position as one of India’s most valuable tech listings. Goyal’s equity stake following the listing became the primary driver of his billionaire status.

In 2022, Zomato expanded its ambitions beyond food delivery by acquiring quick commerce platform Blinkit, intensifying competition with Swiggy’s Instamart. The company also operates HyperPure, a B2B supply chain platform serving hotels, restaurants and caterers with staples such as fruits, vegetables, spices and dairy products. Together, these verticals form the backbone of the valuation that underpins Goyal’s net worth.

Education, Career & Self-Made Tag

At 42, Goyal’s wealth story is firmly rooted in the self-made category. He holds a Master of Science degree from IIT Delhi, where he studied mathematics and computing. Before launching his entrepreneurial journey, Goyal worked as a management consultant at Bain & Company, gaining exposure to strategy and scale.

He is based in Gurgaon, India, holds Indian citizenship, and is married. Food delivery remains his primary source of wealth, with no inherited business interests contributing to his fortune.

Leadership Transition As Strategic Backdrop

The wealth focus comes amid Goyal’s decision to step down as Group CEO of Eternal from February 1, 2026. In his letter to shareholders, he said, “Today, I am going to step away from the Group CEO role, and subject to shareholders’ approval, will remain on the board of directors as Vice Chairman. Albinder Dhindsa (Albi) will be Eternal's new Group CEO.”

While the leadership change has already been addressed separately, it serves as a backdrop to a larger narrative. Goyal’s exit from day-to-day operations does little to alter the financial legacy he has already secured, with his net worth firmly anchored in one of India’s most influential consumer tech companies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Deepinder Goyal's net worth?

Deepinder Goyal's net worth is pegged at $1.7 billion by Forbes, which translates to approximately Rs 14,000 crore at current exchange rates.

How did Deepinder Goyal build his wealth?

Goyal co-founded Zomato in 2008, which grew into a multi-vertical consumer internet business. His wealth is primarily tied to Zomato's market performance and growth.

What role did Zomato's IPO play in Goyal's net worth?

Zomato's 2021 IPO, which was oversubscribed and debuted at a $12 billion valuation, significantly boosted Goyal's wealth as his equity stake became the main driver of his billionaire status.

What are Zomato's other business verticals besides food delivery?

Zomato has expanded to include quick commerce through the acquisition of Blinkit and operates HyperPure, a B2B supply chain platform for food staples.

What is Deepinder Goyal's educational background and previous work experience?

Goyal holds a Master of Science degree from IIT Delhi and previously worked as a management consultant at Bain & Company before co-founding Zomato.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepinder Goyal Business Zomato Eternal
