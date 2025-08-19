ChatGPT Go FAQs: OpenAI has rolled out ChatGPT Go, a new subscription tier designed for Indian users looking for expanded access to popular AI features without paying a premium. At Rs 399 per month, the plan aims to bring powerful tools like GPT-5 access, image generation, and file analysis to a wider audience.

What exactly is ChatGPT Go?

ChatGPT Go is a low-cost subscription option that builds on the free plan by unlocking more usage across core tools.

With this plan, subscribers can make greater use of GPT-5, upload and analyse more files, generate more images, and tap into advanced data analysis features such as Python-based problem-solving. Another key perk is a longer memory, allowing for more context retention across conversations.

Users also gain access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs, making it easier to organise workflows and tailor AI tools to personal needs.

It’s worth noting that API usage is not included in this subscription and continues to be billed separately.

How much does ChatGPT Go cost, and how to subscribe?

The service is priced at Rs 399 per month, billed automatically, with the option to cancel anytime.

To sign up, users simply need to log into ChatGPT, head to their profile, select Upgrade Plan, and then choose Try Go.

Payment methods accepted include credit cards and UPI. Unlike ChatGPT Plus, which costs Rs 1,999 per month and comes with deeper research tools, legacy model access, and Sora video generation, Go is positioned as the more budget-friendly plan.

As OpenAI explains, “ChatGPT Go gives you more access to our most popular features: more GPT-5 messages, multimodal tools like image generation and file uploads, and longer memory — at an affordable price point of Rs 399/month.”

Who can access ChatGPT Go?

For now, the Go plan is exclusive to India. OpenAI says it will expand availability to more regions in the future.

However, access is being rolled out gradually, so some users may not see the upgrade option yet.

To ensure eligibility, users should double-check that their country selection on the pricing page is set to India.

What Else Should Users Know?

Billing & Invoices: Subscriptions can be managed from profile settings, where invoices can also be downloaded.

Refunds & Switching Plans: If you downgrade from Plus or Pro to Go, your current plan continues until the billing cycle ends. After that, Go takes effect at the new rate. Refunds for switching mid-cycle are not offered.

Limitations: Legacy models like 4o, connectors, and Sora video generation are not included in Go. Those remain available with Plus or Pro.

WhatsApp Access: Features from ChatGPT Go are also accessible on 1-800-ChatGPT via WhatsApp, making AI assistance easier to use on mobile.

With its India-first launch, ChatGPT Go signals OpenAI’s push toward affordable AI access, aiming to serve users who want more than the free plan but don’t need the high-powered tools of Plus or Pro.