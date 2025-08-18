Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
AI Skills No Longer Optional For Future Jobs, Apple Chief Tim Cook Warns

AI Skills No Longer Optional For Future Jobs, Apple Chief Tim Cook Warns

Apple CEO Tim Cook has warned employees and student to learn artificial intelligence or risk being left behind.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
Apple CEO Tim Cook has raised serious concerns about the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of both work and education. In a recent staff meeting in Cupertino, as reported by Analytics Insight, Cook emphasised that those who fail to adopt AI could face big disadvantages in the job market. He emphasised how AI skills are quickly becoming a necessity rather than just a bonus skill.

Everywhere from workplaces to universities, the pressure to adopt AI is mounting, making it a key survival skill for tomorrow’s professionals.

Tim Cook’s View On AI For Students & Teachers

As per the report, Cook highlights that students cannot treat AI knowledge as optional, keeping in mind the current job market. Universities and schools are now expected to add AI into their curriculum to make students future-ready. Schools can now integrate AI-enabled teaching, adaptive platforms, and ethical discussions into learning. Teachers themselves need AI to remain relevant. 

At work, hiring managers are choosing candidates who have hands-on AI, machine learning, and data-driven decision-making. Even short AI tools certification courses seem valuable. This shows the shift in a world where adaptability and resiliency are the must-have skills in career growth.

Cook On AI & Future Of Jobs

The sudden AI boom is transforming every industry, from healthcare to finance. Employees are expected to work closely with AI to combine human expertise with machine insights. This demand is also opening doors to many new jobs for AI specialists, data analysts, and digital transformation managers. 

On the other hand, routine, procedure-driven jobs might go extinct. Mid-career professionals are being urged to continuously reskill through short-term programmes and apprenticeships. Cook's warning suggests that the future belongs to the roles that combine empathy, problem-solving, and creativity, along with AI tools. This shift makes human judgment more valuable than ever.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Aug 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Artificial Intelligence Apple TECHNOLOGY
