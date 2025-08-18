Best Smartphones Under 20000: Your phone finally gives up on you, are you are left wondering, 'Now which phone to go for without breaking the bank?' Don't worry, I've got you covered. From Motorola to Samsung, here's the list of the top 5 phones under Rs 20,000 for you to look at. The list covers phones with stunning displays to great battery, that too staying under the budget.

Moto G85 5G: Feel Rich in Low Budget

Price: Rs 17,999

If you want to feel like richy-rich while staying on a budget, Motorola’s G85 5G is just for you. You can enjoy the 3D curved pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with backed by Gorilla Glass 5 for added strength and durability. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, along with a huge 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone is a bliss for photography lovers with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor that supports Optical Image Stabilisation. To share content with ease, utilise Smart Connect, Motorola highlights, drawing attention to its cross-device connectivity. Furthermore, Dolby Atmos audio and Android 14 spice up the deal even more.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: Fast Charging, Fluid Use

Price: Rs 17,070

Are you someone who always forgets to switch on the charging plug? This one's for you. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G offers 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging at the price point of just Rs. 17,079. The phone is backed by a 5,500 mAh battery that gets you through he day easily. Furthermore, it runs on the Snapdragon 695 5G chip, which powers its 120Hz 6.72-inch display.

It carries a 50MP main camera along with macro and depth sensors, with a 16MP selfie camera. The phone runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13.1, which offers a clean UI that every OnePlus fan expects.

Oppo K13 5G: A Companion that Runs All Day

Price: Rs 19,999

The Oppo K13 5G is the phone that runs even after your energy goes down. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Processor and features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It carries a 7000mAh battery that runs all day, accompanied by an 80W SUPERVOOC Charger for fast charging.

As for the display, you get a 6.67-inch display that is decent enough for your day-to-day binge-watching and scrolling reels. It carries a 50MP + 2MP back camera along with a 16MP front camera for clear video calls and selfies.

Vivo T4R 5G: Elegant Curved Display

Price: Rs 19,499

If you are a fan of those elegant curved displays, this one's for you. With a 5,700mAh battery that powers its 6.77-inch display, the vivo T4R is currently priced at Rs. 19,499. The phone comes with 8GB RAM along with 128GB storage with a Dimensity 7400 5G processor to help with day-to-day tasks.

As for the camera, the phone carries a 50MP+2MP back camera along with a 32MP front camera that will give you crisp and clear selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Flagship at a Budget

Price: Rs 17,499

If you love Samsung but can't afford to spend lakhs on their premium phone, here's a way to own one of their creations. The Galaxy F36 5G comes with 6GB RAM and 128Gb storage (Expandable up to 2TB) along with a 5000mAh battery to support you throughout the day. It runs on a Samsung Exynos 1380 processor that powers its 6.7-inch display.

As for the camera, the phone offers a triple-camera setup with 50MP+8MP+2MP back cameras and a 13MP front camera for decent selfies and video calls.

Although many more phone models come under Rs. 20,000, these five phones are above the basic models. All these phones are listed keeping in mind good features at a budget. Whether you prefer battery or cameras, these brands provide you with different options to choose from.