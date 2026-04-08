Epstein Wrote He Helped Bill Gates With 'Russian Girls': Now Gates Has To Face Congress

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is set to appear before the US House Oversight Committee on June 10, 2026, to answer questions about his connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gates has previously apologised for having contact with Epstein after his name surfaced in the Epstein Files, a release of over three million documents by the US Department of Justice earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Gates said he is "looking forward to answering all the committee's questions to support their important work."

Why Did Bill Gates Appear In The Epstein Files?

Gates' communications and relationships with Epstein were part of the documents released by the US Department of Justice. It is important to note that Gates has not been accused of misconduct by any of Epstein's victims, and inclusion in the files does not imply criminal activity.

Gates has addressed his links to Epstein on multiple occasions. He cancelled his scheduled appearance at the India AI Impact Summit earlier this year after his connections to the convicted sex offender became public.

Gates has previously acknowledged having affairs with two Russian women, which Epstein later learned about. In one note, Epstein wrote that he helped Gates acquire drugs "in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls."

During a meeting with Gates Foundation staff, Gates apologised for having relations with Epstein and stated, "I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit." He has also said that he "never spent any time with victims, the women around him [Epstein]."

Gates previously told 9News that his interactions with Epstein were limited to dinners, and he claims to have never visited Epstein's island. "Every minute I spent with him I regret, and I apologise that I did that," Gates said.

A spokesperson told BBC, "While Mr Gates acknowledges that meeting with Epstein was a serious error in judgment, he unequivocally denies any improper conduct related to Epstein and the horrible activities in which Epstein was involved."

Which Other Tech Names Appear In The Epstein Files?

Gates is not the only tech figure named in the documents. Google co-founder Sergey Brin, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, former Microsoft executive Steven Sinofsky, and tech billionaire Elon Musk have all been named. Musk, however, denies ever visiting Epstein's island.

The committee's request for Gates's testimony follows high-profile appearances by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in February. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and former Attorney General Pam Bondi are also expected to testify.

Separately, billionaire investor Warren Buffett said he has not spoken to Gates since details of his association with Epstein became public, adding that the controversy has strained communication between them.