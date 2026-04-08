Bill Gates is scheduled to appear before the US House Oversight Committee on June 10, 2026. He will answer questions regarding his connections with Jeffrey Epstein.
Epstein Wrote He Helped Bill Gates With 'Russian Girls': Now Gates Has To Face Congress
Bill Gates is set to testify before the US Congress on June 10 about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein after his name appeared in over 3 million DOJ-released documents.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is set to appear before the US House Oversight Committee on June 10, 2026, to answer questions about his connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gates has previously apologised for having contact with Epstein after his name surfaced in the Epstein Files, a release of over three million documents by the US Department of Justice earlier this year.
A spokesperson for Gates said he is "looking forward to answering all the committee's questions to support their important work."
Why Did Bill Gates Appear In The Epstein Files?
Gates' communications and relationships with Epstein were part of the documents released by the US Department of Justice. It is important to note that Gates has not been accused of misconduct by any of Epstein's victims, and inclusion in the files does not imply criminal activity.
Gates has addressed his links to Epstein on multiple occasions. He cancelled his scheduled appearance at the India AI Impact Summit earlier this year after his connections to the convicted sex offender became public.
Gates has previously acknowledged having affairs with two Russian women, which Epstein later learned about. In one note, Epstein wrote that he helped Gates acquire drugs "in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls."
During a meeting with Gates Foundation staff, Gates apologised for having relations with Epstein and stated, "I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit." He has also said that he "never spent any time with victims, the women around him [Epstein]."
Gates previously told 9News that his interactions with Epstein were limited to dinners, and he claims to have never visited Epstein's island. "Every minute I spent with him I regret, and I apologise that I did that," Gates said.
A spokesperson told BBC, "While Mr Gates acknowledges that meeting with Epstein was a serious error in judgment, he unequivocally denies any improper conduct related to Epstein and the horrible activities in which Epstein was involved."
Which Other Tech Names Appear In The Epstein Files?
Gates is not the only tech figure named in the documents. Google co-founder Sergey Brin, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, former Microsoft executive Steven Sinofsky, and tech billionaire Elon Musk have all been named. Musk, however, denies ever visiting Epstein's island.
The committee's request for Gates's testimony follows high-profile appearances by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in February. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and former Attorney General Pam Bondi are also expected to testify.
Separately, billionaire investor Warren Buffett said he has not spoken to Gates since details of his association with Epstein became public, adding that the controversy has strained communication between them.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will Bill Gates appear before the US House Oversight Committee?
Why did Bill Gates appear in the Epstein Files?
Bill Gates' communications and relationships with Jeffrey Epstein were included in documents released by the US Department of Justice. His inclusion in the files does not imply criminal activity or misconduct.
Has Bill Gates apologized for his connection to Jeffrey Epstein?
Yes, Bill Gates has apologized for having contact with Jeffrey Epstein. He expressed regret for meeting him and stated that he did nothing illicit during their interactions.
Are other tech figures mentioned in the Epstein Files?
Yes, besides Bill Gates, other tech names appearing in the Epstein Files include Sergey Brin, Peter Thiel, Steven Sinofsky, and Elon Musk. Musk denies visiting Epstein's island.