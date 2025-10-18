Top Headphones Under Rs 3,000: Diwali is the perfect time to gift something fun and useful. If you or someone you know loves music, these headphones under Rs 3,000 are a great choice. They are comfy, portable, and deliver good sound for calls, music, or gaming. From on-ear and over-ear wireless options to premium earmuffs for noise reduction, there’s something for everyone. These headphones are easy to use, stylish, and long-lasting, making them great for everyday use or enjoying your favourite music during the festive season.

JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Price: Rs 2,998

The JBL Tune 520BT offers up to 57 hours of battery life, with 5 minutes of charging giving 3 hours of playback. It delivers JBL Pure Bass sound, providing rich audio for music and calls. The JBL Headphones App allows customisation of EQ settings to match your listening preferences. Built-in mic with Voice Aware lets you take calls hands-free, and multipoint connectivity lets you switch between two devices quickly. These headphones are designed for comfort, long listening sessions, and versatile use.

Skullcandy Cassette Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones

Price: Rs 2,799

Skullcandy Cassette wireless on-ear headphones provide up to 22 hours of playback, with a 10-minute Rapid Charge giving 2.5 hours of use.

They feature Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection with Android and iOS devices. The sound isolation design helps deliver an immersive listening experience.

The headphones include one built-in microphone for calls and come with a USB charging cable and a user manual. They have a collapsible design for easy portability, but do not have water or sweat resistance.

Boat Rockerz 650 Pro Over-Ear Wireless Headphones



Price: Rs 2,499

Boat Rockerz 650 features touch and swipe controls for easy management of music, calls, and volume.

They deliver Dolby Audio for clear and immersive sound. The 40mm drivers provide bass-rich audio for a better listening experience. With up to 80 hours of battery life and fast charging, they are built for long listening sessions.

The headphones support Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless use and also allow AUX connectivity. Dual microphones enhance call clarity, and app support adds customisation options.

Honeywell Howard Leight Leightning Ear Muffs



Price: Rs 2,005

Honeywell Howard earmuffs are lightweight and foldable, making them easy to store in a suitcase, backpack, or drawer. They provide noise reduction (NRR 30), suitable for shooting, hunting, racing, concerts, studying, or indoor ranges.

The padded headband with retractable stainless steel makes it adjustable for both kids and adults. Soft foam ear cushions offer comfort while reducing loud noises effectively, ensuring your ears are well-protected during extended use. Comes with a carrying pouch for convenience.

Hammer Bash Pro Over-Ear Wireless Headphones



Price: Rs 2,999

Hammer Bash Pro over-ear headphones come with 40mm drivers and hybrid ANC, offering clear sound and active noise cancellation.

A 10-minute quick charge gives up to 5 hours of playtime, and a full charge supports 37 hours of listening. They include a transparency mode to hear surroundings when needed and quad microphones for clear calls.

The headphones are adjustable, foldable, and cushioned for comfort during long use. A dedicated gaming mode reduces latency, making it suitable for both music and gaming. Bluetooth v5.3 ensures stable wireless connectivity.

These headphones are simple, useful, and perfect for gifting this Diwali without spending too much.