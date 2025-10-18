Top Diwali Gifts Under Rs 2,000: From Boat To Mivi; Affordable Picks To Make Everyone Smile

Top Diwali Gifts Under Rs 2,000: Diwali is all about sharing happiness and surprises. If you want to gift something useful and fun without spending too much, we’ve got you covered. Here are some cool picks under Rs 2,000 that everyone will like. From wireless headphones and earbuds to massage guns, soundbars, and power banks, these gifts are simple, handy, and sure to make someone smile. They are easy to use, look good, and are perfect for daily life. Let’s check them out!

Go Boult Fluid X Pro Headphones



Price: Rs 1,999

The Go Boult Fluid X Pro offers up to 70 hours of playtime and Active Noise Cancellation for an immersive audio experience. With 40mm bass drivers, you get deep, powerful sound, while Bluetooth 5.4 ensures smooth and stable connectivity. Its foldable design and soft ear cushions make it comfortable and travel-friendly. You can also switch between wireless and AUX mode anytime for extra convenience.

Portronics Zeno Go Percussion Massage Gun

Price: Rs 1,874

The Portronics Zeno Go is a lightweight massage gun weighing just 300g, ideal for post-workout recovery and muscle relaxation. It runs on a brushless BLDC motor with speeds up to 2600 RPM, offering powerful yet quiet operation. With 4 adjustable speeds and 4 massage heads, it targets different muscle groups effectively. The built-in 2×2000mAh batteries provide up to 6 hours of use per charge, and a 15-minute auto shut-off feature prevents overuse. Its rubberised grip and compact design make it easy to handle and carry anywhere.

Mivi SuperPods Immersio

Price: Rs 1,799

The Mivi SuperPods Immersio earbuds feature Dolby Audio and a 3D soundstage for a detailed and immersive listening experience. They offer 8.5 hours of playtime per charge and up to 60 hours total, with fast Type-C charging that gives 500 minutes of use in just 10 minutes. The earbuds come with AI ENC quad mics for clear voice calls and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable performance. Their metallic glass finish adds a sleek touch, and they’re designed for comfort during long use.

Boat Aavante Bar 610



Price: Rs 1,599

The Boat Aavante Bar 610 features 25W RMS stereo sound with a 2.0 channel setup for clear and immersive audio. It includes dual passive radiators that enhance bass and deliver a richer sound experience. With a 2500mAh battery, it offers up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge. The soundbar supports multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, and TF Card. Its sleek, portable design makes it a compact addition to any home setup, offering both performance and convenience.

Portronics Power Shutter 10000mAh Powerbank



Price: Rs 1,499

The Portronics Power Shutter is a 10000mAh power bank that can charge devices multiple times. It supports 22.5W Type-C PD fast charging for smartphones and tablets, along with 15W magnetic wireless charging for compatible devices. The power bank has built-in Type-C and 8-pin cables and a bidirectional Type-C port for input and output charging. Made with high-grade batteries, it supports up to 1000 charging cycles. An LED display shows the real-time battery percentage, making it easy to track power levels on the go.

These gifts are simple, useful, and perfect for making Diwali special without spending too much.