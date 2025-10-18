Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyTop Diwali Gifts Under Rs 2,000: From Boat To Mivi; Affordable Picks To Make Everyone Smile

Top Diwali Gifts Under Rs 2,000: From Boat To Mivi; Affordable Picks To Make Everyone Smile

Looking for affordable Diwali gifts? From Mivi Pods to Boat Soundbar, check out our top Diwali tech gifts under Rs 2000 that are both fun and useful.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 04:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Top Diwali Gifts Under Rs 2,000: Diwali is all about sharing happiness and surprises. If you want to gift something useful and fun without spending too much, we’ve got you covered. Here are some cool picks under Rs 2,000 that everyone will like. From wireless headphones and earbuds to massage guns, soundbars, and power banks, these gifts are simple, handy, and sure to make someone smile. They are easy to use, look good, and are perfect for daily life. Let’s check them out!

Go Boult Fluid X Pro Headphones

Top Diwali Gifts Under Rs 2,000: From Boat To Mivi; Affordable Picks To Make Everyone Smile

Price: Rs 1,999

The Go Boult Fluid X Pro offers up to 70 hours of playtime and Active Noise Cancellation for an immersive audio experience. With 40mm bass drivers, you get deep, powerful sound, while Bluetooth 5.4 ensures smooth and stable connectivity. Its foldable design and soft ear cushions make it comfortable and travel-friendly. You can also switch between wireless and AUX mode anytime for extra convenience.

Portronics Zeno Go Percussion Massage Gun

Top Diwali Gifts Under Rs 2,000: From Boat To Mivi; Affordable Picks To Make Everyone Smile

Price: Rs 1,874

The Portronics Zeno Go is a lightweight massage gun weighing just 300g, ideal for post-workout recovery and muscle relaxation. It runs on a brushless BLDC motor with speeds up to 2600 RPM, offering powerful yet quiet operation. With 4 adjustable speeds and 4 massage heads, it targets different muscle groups effectively. The built-in 2×2000mAh batteries provide up to 6 hours of use per charge, and a 15-minute auto shut-off feature prevents overuse. Its rubberised grip and compact design make it easy to handle and carry anywhere.

Mivi SuperPods Immersio

Top Diwali Gifts Under Rs 2,000: From Boat To Mivi; Affordable Picks To Make Everyone Smile

Price: Rs 1,799

The Mivi SuperPods Immersio earbuds feature Dolby Audio and a 3D soundstage for a detailed and immersive listening experience. They offer 8.5 hours of playtime per charge and up to 60 hours total, with fast Type-C charging that gives 500 minutes of use in just 10 minutes. The earbuds come with AI ENC quad mics for clear voice calls and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable performance. Their metallic glass finish adds a sleek touch, and they’re designed for comfort during long use.

Boat Aavante Bar 610

Top Diwali Gifts Under Rs 2,000: From Boat To Mivi; Affordable Picks To Make Everyone Smile

Price: Rs 1,599

The Boat Aavante Bar 610 features 25W RMS stereo sound with a 2.0 channel setup for clear and immersive audio. It includes dual passive radiators that enhance bass and deliver a richer sound experience. With a 2500mAh battery, it offers up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge. The soundbar supports multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, and TF Card. Its sleek, portable design makes it a compact addition to any home setup, offering both performance and convenience.

Portronics Power Shutter 10000mAh Powerbank

Top Diwali Gifts Under Rs 2,000: From Boat To Mivi; Affordable Picks To Make Everyone Smile

Price: Rs 1,499

The Portronics Power Shutter is a 10000mAh power bank that can charge devices multiple times. It supports 22.5W Type-C PD fast charging for smartphones and tablets, along with 15W magnetic wireless charging for compatible devices. The power bank has built-in Type-C and 8-pin cables and a bidirectional Type-C port for input and output charging. Made with high-grade batteries, it supports up to 1000 charging cycles. An LED display shows the real-time battery percentage, making it easy to track power levels on the go.

These gifts are simple, useful, and perfect for making Diwali special without spending too much.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Massive Fire Erupts At Rajya Sabha MPs' Flats In Delhi; 6 Tenders Rush To Spot
Massive Fire Erupts At Rajya Sabha MPs' Flats In Delhi; 6 Tenders Rush To Spot
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
World
Kabul Working As 'Proxy' Of India Against Pakistan, Afghans Must Return Home: Khawaja Asif
Kabul Working As 'Proxy' Of India Against Pakistan, Afghans Must Return Home: Khawaja Asif
Sports
Afghanistan Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series After 3 Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike
3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pak Airstrike, Cricket Board Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget