iPhone 14 (256GB) Diwali Sale: How To Grab It For Under Rs 30,000 This Festive Season

iPhone 14 (256GB) Diwali Sale: How To Grab It For Under Rs 30,000 This Festive Season

iPhone 14 price drops during Amazon Great Indian Festival, making upgrades more affordable this Diwali.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
iPhone 14 Diwali Sale: Diwali is almost here, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is bringing some of the biggest discounts of the year. Along with deals on laptops, gadgets, and accessories, the iPhone 14 is grabbing the most attention. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your phone or switch to Apple, this is a good opportunity to save. 

During the festive sale, Amazon’s offers, bank discounts, and exchange deals make it possible to get the iPhone 14 for under  Rs 60,000.

iPhone 14 Price Drop

The iPhone 14 is currently available on Amazon for  Rs 61,900, down from its original price of  Rs 79,900. 

Using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get it for  Rs 58,805, while exchange offers let you trade in your old phone to reduce the price further. 

For example, exchanging an iPhone 13 Pro Max can give you  Rs 28,850 off, while a basic Android, like a Moto or Pixel, could bring the price down by around  Rs 3,000 to  Rs 10,000, depending on the phone’s condition.

So if you have an iPhone, get ready for a huge bargain on this deal.

iPhone 14 Specifications

The iPhone 14 comes with 256GB of storage and is available in Starlight and Midnight colours. 

It features a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display that is powered by a 3,279 mAh battery. The device also features an advanced dual-camera system with 12MP main and ultra-wide lenses for better photos in any lighting, along with a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. 

It also supports Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision at 30 fps and Action mode for smooth, steady handheld videos. For safety, it includes Crash Detection, which can call for help in emergencies. 

The phone has all-day battery life with up to 20 hours of video playback and is built for durability with Ceramic Shield and water resistance. 

This is a great Amazon deal if you want to exchange your old iPhone for an upgraded one.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
