Best Broadband + OTT Combos Under Rs 999 You Can’t Miss

HomeTechnologyBest Broadband + OTT Combos Under Rs 999 You Can’t Miss

Get high-speed internet, 350+ TV channels, and multiple OTT subscriptions with these top 3 broadband plans under Rs 999, perfect for binge-watchers and entertainment lovers.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 05:36 PM (IST)
Top Wi-Fi Plans Under 999: Entertainment consumption is no less than choosing your favourite ice-cream flavour from your favourite parlour. OTT genres are the new flavours to choose from. The OTT boom has led to a big shift in the way we consume entertainment. From high-adrenaline action flicks to raunchy rom coms, today, we want everything at our fingertips. However, the buck stops at whether binge-watching will burn a hole in our pocket. 

The key is to have the right Wi-fi plan, and the good news is that leading broadband providers are now offering comprehensive plans. By combining high-speed internet, premium TV channels, and OTT subscriptions, these plans take the hassle of juggling multiple bills while giving you uninterrupted entertainment.  From ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ to ‘Criminal Justice’, these plans have got you covered.

Telecom giants like Excitel, Reliance Jio, and Airtel are here with affordable, customised, and wholesome plans that ensure both smooth connectivity and a complete entertainment package. 

Airtel Xstream 

Ever wondered what Rs 899 a month could buy? Amazing speed and a host of stories. This monthly plan by Airtel Xstream provides you with 100Mbps internet speed along with 350+ TV channels, bringing convenience and content to your doorstep. 

This doesn’t stop here. With access to 20+ OTT apps like Disney, the universe of shows, movies, and originals is here to keep you hooked. So why juggle with multiple subscriptions when a wholesome buffet of entertainment is waiting?

Excitel Cable-Cutter Plan

Tired of playing the Jenga of genres by switching through different OTTs? Excitel’s 400 Mbps Cable Cutter Plan is basically your best friend who’s got your back. Lightning-fast internet coupled with access to 23+ OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLIV. 

But why limit your entertainment to just OTTs? This plan also brings to your doorstep a host of 350+ live TV channels. It’s time to dive into countless stories, characters and lots of fun at just Rs 699 + GST. 

JioFiber

JioFiber’s monthly gold plan at Rs 999 + GST packs a perfect punch of speed and entertainment. 

With 150 Mbps internet speed, 12 OTT apps, and 800+ TV channels, your endless binge sessions will revolve around chasing thrilling cricket last overs to solving murder mysteries.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 05:24 PM (IST)
