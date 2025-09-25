Top 5 Smartwatch Deals On Amazon: From Samsung To Noise, Up To 95% Off

Top 5 Smartwatch Deals: Amazon has started its Great Indian Sale just a few days back, and while everyone is focusing on phones and laptops, here’s your chance to grab some smartwatches at big discounts. We have covered watches from different brands like Samsung, Noise, Boat, Fire-Boltt, and Fastrack that are seeing huge price cuts. From fitness tracking to calls, notifications, and health monitoring, these watches offer a range of features at very low prices during the sale.

Fastrack Limitless Glide X

MRP: Rs 1,498 | Sale Price: Rs 2,799 (~46%)

The Glide X has a 1.83-inch bright display with Panda Glass, supports Bluetooth calling, and controls for music and camera. It tracks over 100 sports modes and health metrics like SpO2, heart rate, sleep, and stress. The watch offers 5-day battery life, IP67 water resistance, and features like weather updates and message notifications.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic

MRP: Rs 15,999 | Sale Price: Rs 50,999 (~69%)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic boasts a 1.5-inch Super-AMOLED display with 2000 nits of brightness. The watch can monitor blood pressure and ECG, supports contactless payments via Samsung Wallet, and allows LTE connectivity. Advanced sleep coaching, personalised heart rate zones, and compatibility with Android 11+ devices make it suitable for fitness tracking. It runs Wear OS 4.0 and has 16 GB of storage.

Noise Twist Round Dial Smart Watch

MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale Price: Rs 1,099 (~78%)

The Noise Twist has a 1.38-inch round TFT display with a metallic finish. It supports easy phone pairing, manages calls through Noise Buzz, and tracks health with Noise Health Suite™ for blood oxygen, sleep, heart rate, stress, and female cycle monitoring. Users can choose from 100 sports modes, customise over 100 watch faces, and use features like call and app notifications, reminders, weather, and quick replies. It has up to 7 days of battery life, dual microphones, dual stereo speakers, IP68 water resistance, and weighs 45 grams.

Boat Wave Sigma

MRP: Rs 8,999 | Sale Price: Rs 999 (~89%)

The Boat Wave Sigma has a 2.01-inch HD display and supports turn-by-turn navigation, emergency SOS, and quick QR code access. It tracks over 700 sports modes, shows live sports scores, and even has built-in games. The battery lasts up to 7 days, and the watch charges fully in 1–2 hours.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus

MRP: Rs 19,999 | Sale Price: Rs 999 (~95%)

The Fire Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus has a 1.83-inch HD display with 280 NITS brightness and supports Bluetooth calling with clear audio. It includes a smart AI voice assistant, tracks fitness and health metrics such as steps, heart rate, SpO2, calories, and sleep, and offers multiple sports modes. Other features include alarms, music player, games, notifications, and “find phone” support. The watch is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating and offers extended battery life.

All these listed watches are just a handful of options you can choose from. If you want to have a look at more options, you can head to Amazon's Official site.