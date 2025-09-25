Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyTop 5 Smartwatch Deals On Amazon: From Samsung To Noise, Up To 95% Off

Top 5 Smartwatch Deals On Amazon: From Samsung To Noise, Up To 95% Off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect time to upgrade your wrist. We've picked the top deals from different price segments, all with big discounts.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 02:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Top 5 Smartwatch Deals: Amazon has started its Great Indian Sale just a few days back, and while everyone is focusing on phones and laptops, here’s your chance to grab some smartwatches at big discounts. We have covered watches from different brands like Samsung, Noise, Boat, Fire-Boltt, and Fastrack that are seeing huge price cuts. From fitness tracking to calls, notifications, and health monitoring, these watches offer a range of features at very low prices during the sale.

Fastrack Limitless Glide X

Top 5 Smartwatch Deals On Amazon: From Samsung To Noise, Up To 95% Off

MRP: Rs 1,498 | Sale Price: Rs 2,799 (~46%)

The Glide X has a 1.83-inch bright display with Panda Glass, supports Bluetooth calling, and controls for music and camera. It tracks over 100 sports modes and health metrics like SpO2, heart rate, sleep, and stress. The watch offers 5-day battery life, IP67 water resistance, and features like weather updates and message notifications.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic

Top 5 Smartwatch Deals On Amazon: From Samsung To Noise, Up To 95% Off

MRP: Rs 15,999 | Sale Price: Rs 50,999 (~69%)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic boasts a 1.5-inch Super-AMOLED display with 2000 nits of brightness. The watch can monitor blood pressure and ECG, supports contactless payments via Samsung Wallet, and allows LTE connectivity. Advanced sleep coaching, personalised heart rate zones, and compatibility with Android 11+ devices make it suitable for fitness tracking. It runs Wear OS 4.0 and has 16 GB of storage.

Noise Twist Round Dial Smart Watch

Top 5 Smartwatch Deals On Amazon: From Samsung To Noise, Up To 95% Off

MRP: Rs 4,999 | Sale Price: Rs 1,099 (~78%)

The Noise Twist has a 1.38-inch round TFT display with a metallic finish. It supports easy phone pairing, manages calls through Noise Buzz, and tracks health with Noise Health Suite™ for blood oxygen, sleep, heart rate, stress, and female cycle monitoring. Users can choose from 100 sports modes, customise over 100 watch faces, and use features like call and app notifications, reminders, weather, and quick replies. It has up to 7 days of battery life, dual microphones, dual stereo speakers, IP68 water resistance, and weighs 45 grams.

Boat Wave Sigma

Top 5 Smartwatch Deals On Amazon: From Samsung To Noise, Up To 95% Off

MRP: Rs 8,999 | Sale Price: Rs 999 (~89%)

The Boat Wave Sigma has a 2.01-inch HD display and supports turn-by-turn navigation, emergency SOS, and quick QR code access. It tracks over 700 sports modes, shows live sports scores, and even has built-in games. The battery lasts up to 7 days, and the watch charges fully in 1–2 hours.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus

Top 5 Smartwatch Deals On Amazon: From Samsung To Noise, Up To 95% Off

MRP: Rs 19,999 | Sale Price: Rs 999 (~95%)

The Fire Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus has a 1.83-inch HD display with 280 NITS brightness and supports Bluetooth calling with clear audio. It includes a smart AI voice assistant, tracks fitness and health metrics such as steps, heart rate, SpO2, calories, and sleep, and offers multiple sports modes. Other features include alarms, music player, games, notifications, and “find phone” support. The watch is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating and offers extended battery life.

All these listed watches are just a handful of options you can choose from. If you want to have a look at more options, you can head to Amazon's Official site.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Great Indian Festival TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sonam Wangchuk Under CBI Probe Over FCRA Violations Amid Ladakh Protests
Sonam Wangchuk Under CBI Probe Over FCRA Violations Amid Ladakh Protests
India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
India
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gujarat Gandhinagar Communal Tension Sparks Arson, Shops Torched; Administration On Alert!
Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget