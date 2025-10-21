Best Air Purifier For Home: Agaro, Dyson, & More To Keep Your Family Safe From 'TOXIC' Air

Best Air Purifier For Home: As the festive season winds down, pollution season steps in. For those living in Delhi, the next three to four months can be particularly harsh. A thick layer of hazardous gases often replaces fresh air, leaving Delhites surrounded by dust and pollution. Elderly people are the most affected in these conditions, and a good air purifier can be a real lifesaver. Placed in a corner of your home, it can help you and your loved ones breathe clean, fresh air. Here are some of the best air purifiers available on Amazon.

AGARO Royal Air Purifier For Home





Price: Rs 4,592

Agaro Royal air purifier comes with a CADR of 300 m³/hr, designed to clean the air in home and bedroom spaces efficiently. It features a 4-stage purification system, including an H13 HEPA filter that can remove up to 99.99% of pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and fine PM 0.1 particles. Users can choose from three different speed settings and set the purifier to run for 2, 4, or 8 hours using the timer function.

Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier





Price: Rs 7,999

The Philips AC0920 is designed for personal use and can cover up to 300–380 sq ft, purifying a standard room in around 12 minutes with a CADR of 250 m³/h. It uses a 2-layer NanoProtect HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns, including dust, pollen, pet dander, smog, and viruses. The purifier continuously scans the air and adjusts its speed automatically, showing real-time air quality on the display. It is quiet in sleep mode, energy-efficient, and compact enough to fit easily in bedrooms.

Honeywell Air Touch V2 Air Purifier





Price: Rs 8,398

The Honeywell Air Touch V2 is designed to cover up to 388 sq.ft and uses a 4-stage filtration system, including a pre-filter, nano-silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. It can remove 99.99% of pollutants, micro allergens, dust, smoke, pollen, bacteria, and VOCs, helping maintain cleaner indoor air. The purifier has a CADR of 250 m³/h and completes an air purification cycle every 12 minutes. Additional features include a PM2.5 level indicator, sleep mode, and an automatic timer that can be set for 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours.

Dyson Air Purifier Cool PC1





Price: Rs 39,899

The Dyson Air Purifier Cool PC1 uses Air Multiplier technology to deliver over 290 litres per second of airflow, with 350° oscillation to circulate purified air across the room. It features Auto mode, which monitors air quality and adjusts airflow automatically, and Night mode for quieter operation during sleep. The purifier can remove 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1. Users can control and monitor it via the MyDyson app or voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Home, ensuring convenient air quality management.

Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150





Price: Rs 4,999

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 uses Surround 360° Air Intake Technology to capture dust, allergens, bacteria, and odours from all directions, making it suitable for rooms up to 200 sq.ft. It features a 3-stage purification system, including a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and True HEPA H13 filter, capable of removing particles as small as 0.1 μm. The activated carbon layer also helps reduce odours, VOCs, and smoke. With a CADR of 150 m³/hr and a quiet operation under 55dB, the purifier offers adjustable fan speeds and timer settings for 2, 4, or 6 hours.

All in all, these are just a few options. You can find many more based on your budget, space, and preferences. While toxic air fills the skies, let’s not allow it into our homes to affect our loved ones.