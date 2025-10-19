Best Diwali Gifts On Amazon 2025: Phones, Earbuds, & Gadgets Everyone Will Love

Best Diwali Gifts On Amazon 2025: Diwali is all about sharing happiness and surprises. If you want to gift something useful and fun without spending too much, we’ve got you covered. Here are some cool picks that everyone will like. From wireless earbuds to beautiful phones, these gifts are simple, handy, and sure to make someone smile. They are easy to use, look good, and are perfect for daily life. Let’s check them out!

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series





Price: Rs 20,999

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is designed to capture the details of your festive moments. Its 200MP AI-powered camera helps you photograph everything clearly, from glowing diyas to family portraits.

The 6200mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge ensures the phone lasts through long celebration days without worry.

It comes in Titan Black, Spectre Blue, Phantom Purple, and Champagne Gold, giving options that suit both style and practicality.

OPPO Reno14 5G Gold





Price: Rs 39,999

This edition is made for India with heat-sensitive color-changing technology and festive designs like mandalas and peacocks.

Its 6.59-inch AMOLED display and 50MP Hypertone camera deliver sharp visuals, while the 6000mAh battery with fast charging ensures you can use it all day.

AI-powered photography helps make each Diwali photo look clear and lively.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 True Wireless

Price: Rs 16,990

These earbuds focus on high-quality audio, offering 24-bit/96kHz playback, Adaptive Noise Cancellation, and Transparency Mode.

A 6-microphone setup, intuitive touch controls, and up to 30 hours of battery life make them convenient for calls, travel, or enjoying music during gatherings.

OPPO F31 Pro+ (Gemstone Blue)



Price: Rs 34,999

The Oppo F31 features 360° Drop-Resistant Aegis Architecture and IP66/68/69 certifications, protecting it against splashes and minor accidents.

The 7000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset allow for smooth multitasking and extended use, making it practical for both work and leisure during the busy festive season.

Sennheiser HD 25 Plus

Price: Rs 13,990

The HD 25 Plus headphones are built for professionals and enthusiasts. They provide high noise isolation and rotatable ear cups for single-ear monitoring.

With a robust design and additional accessories like coiled and straight cables and velour earpads, they are suitable for studio use, live performances, or fieldwork.

OnePlus 13



Price: Rs 61,999

The OnePlus 13 features a 50MP triple-camera system co-developed with Hasselblad, a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, making it capable of capturing festival lights and family moments with precision. Its performance ensures smooth multitasking, whether browsing, streaming, or gaming.

These gifts are simple, useful, and perfect for making Diwali special for your loved ones.