Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyBest Diwali Gifts On Amazon 2025: Phones, Earbuds, & Gadgets Everyone Will Love

Best Diwali Gifts On Amazon 2025: Phones, Earbuds, & Gadgets Everyone Will Love

From Redmi Note 14 Pro to OnePlus 13, make Diwali special with these useful, and stylish tech gifts for family and friends.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Best Diwali Gifts On Amazon 2025: Diwali is all about sharing happiness and surprises. If you want to gift something useful and fun without spending too much, we’ve got you covered. Here are some cool picks that everyone will like. From wireless earbuds to beautiful phones, these gifts are simple, handy, and sure to make someone smile. They are easy to use, look good, and are perfect for daily life. Let’s check them out!

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series

Best Diwali Gifts On Amazon 2025: Phones, Earbuds, & Gadgets Everyone Will Love

Price: Rs 20,999

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is designed to capture the details of your festive moments. Its 200MP AI-powered camera helps you photograph everything clearly, from glowing diyas to family portraits. 

The 6200mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge ensures the phone lasts through long celebration days without worry. 

It comes in Titan Black, Spectre Blue, Phantom Purple, and Champagne Gold, giving options that suit both style and practicality.

OPPO Reno14 5G Gold

Best Diwali Gifts On Amazon 2025: Phones, Earbuds, & Gadgets Everyone Will Love

Price: Rs 39,999 

This edition is made for India with heat-sensitive color-changing technology and festive designs like mandalas and peacocks. 

Its 6.59-inch AMOLED display and 50MP Hypertone camera deliver sharp visuals, while the 6000mAh battery with fast charging ensures you can use it all day. 

AI-powered photography helps make each Diwali photo look clear and lively.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 True Wireless

Best Diwali Gifts On Amazon 2025: Phones, Earbuds, & Gadgets Everyone Will Love

Price: Rs 16,990 

These earbuds focus on high-quality audio, offering 24-bit/96kHz playback, Adaptive Noise Cancellation, and Transparency Mode. 

A 6-microphone setup, intuitive touch controls, and up to 30 hours of battery life make them convenient for calls, travel, or enjoying music during gatherings.

OPPO F31 Pro+ (Gemstone Blue)

Best Diwali Gifts On Amazon 2025: Phones, Earbuds, & Gadgets Everyone Will Love

Price: Rs 34,999 

The Oppo F31 features 360° Drop-Resistant Aegis Architecture and IP66/68/69 certifications, protecting it against splashes and minor accidents. 

The 7000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset allow for smooth multitasking and extended use, making it practical for both work and leisure during the busy festive season.

Sennheiser HD 25 Plus

Best Diwali Gifts On Amazon 2025: Phones, Earbuds, & Gadgets Everyone Will Love

Price: Rs 13,990

The HD 25 Plus headphones are built for professionals and enthusiasts. They provide high noise isolation and rotatable ear cups for single-ear monitoring. 

With a robust design and additional accessories like coiled and straight cables and velour earpads, they are suitable for studio use, live performances, or fieldwork.

OnePlus 13

Best Diwali Gifts On Amazon 2025: Phones, Earbuds, & Gadgets Everyone Will Love

Price: Rs 61,999 

The OnePlus 13 features a 50MP triple-camera system co-developed with Hasselblad, a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, making it capable of capturing festival lights and family moments with precision. Its performance ensures smooth multitasking, whether browsing, streaming, or gaming.

These gifts are simple, useful, and perfect for making Diwali special for your loved ones.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 19 Oct 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Launches Strikes On Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions; Bodies Of Two Hostages Identified
Israel Launches Strikes On Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions; Bodies Of Two Hostages Identified
World
Paris: Iconic Louvre Museum Evacuated After Daring Theft Of Napoleon-Era Jewels, French Minister Confirms Probe
Paris: Louvre Evacuated After Daring Theft Of Napoleon-Era Jewels, French Minister Confirms Probe
Cricket
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Why Is Australia's Target 131 Despite India Scoring 136?
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Why Is Australia's Target 131 Despite India Scoring 136?
Cricket
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget