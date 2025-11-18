AWS, Cloudflare Down For Hundreds Of Users: Here's What We Know So Far

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Cloudflare appear to be down for hundreds of users. Last month, AWS faced the same outage, which affected millions of users worldwide; the same has happened yet again. As per Downdetector, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai are the major areas affected in India. The cloud computing platform is not only facing an outage in India, but UK, the US, and Australia, too.



