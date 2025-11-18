Explorer
AWS, Cloudflare Down For Hundreds Of Users: Here's What We Know So Far
Amazon Web Services and Cloudflare appears to be down.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Cloudflare appear to be down for hundreds of users. Last month, AWS faced the same outage, which affected millions of users worldwide; the same has happened yet again. As per Downdetector, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai are the major areas affected in India. The cloud computing platform is not only facing an outage in India, but UK, the US, and Australia, too.
Follow Technology News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Technology
Elon Musk's X (Twitter) Down For Desktop Users: Here's What We Know So Far
Bihar
Bihar: JD(U) Willing To Give Up Speaker’s Post, Offers BJP Deal With One Key Condition
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
Advertisement
Technology
13 Photos
PM Modi Joins AI Ghibli Art Trend, AI-Generated Portraits Capture His Iconic Moments – IN PICS
Technology
10 Photos
Tech-ing A Holy Dip: AI Imagines What Leaders Like Musk, Zuck, & Others Could Be Doing At Maha Kumbh Mela
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Opinion
Advertisement