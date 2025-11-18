AWS, Cloudflare Down For Hundreds Of Users: Here's What We Know So Far

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyAWS, Cloudflare Down For Hundreds Of Users: Here's What We Know So Far

Amazon Web Services and Cloudflare appears to be down.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 05:46 PM (IST)
Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Cloudflare appear to be down for hundreds of users. Last month, AWS faced the same outage, which affected millions of users worldwide; the same has happened yet again. As per Downdetector, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai are the major areas affected in India. The cloud computing platform is not only facing an outage in India, but UK, the US, and Australia, too. 
 

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
