IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the Government is actively engaging with social media companies to discuss age-based access controls and the rising threat of deepfakes. Speaking at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, he stressed that existing rules may not be enough to deal with fast-evolving online risks, especially for children.

Vaishnaw highlighted the need for stronger safeguards to protect users and society at large, while ensuring platforms follow Indian laws and constitutional principles. His comments come amid global debates on tighter regulation of social media access for minors.

Age-Based Social Media Access Under Government Review

Vaishnaw said all digital platforms, including Netflix, YouTube, Meta, and X, must follow India’s laws and constitutional values. He confirmed that talks are ongoing with companies to explore how age-based restrictions can be implemented effectively without overreach.

“... and right now, we are in conversation regarding deepfakes, regarding age-based restrictions with the various social media platforms, and what is the right way, what is the right way to go,” Vaishnaw said during the summit.

He noted that India has already taken steps through the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, which includes age-based differentiation to regulate content access for younger users. According to him, this was a forward-looking move that now aligns with global regulatory thinking.

The issue has also been examined in detail by a parliamentary committee, Vaishnaw said, adding that any major tightening of rules would require wider political consensus to ensure strong and lasting protection for society.

India To Have Stricter Age-Based Social Media Usage Rules

The minister warned that deepfakes are becoming more sophisticated and harmful, making stronger regulation unavoidable. He said the problem is “worsening by the day” and poses risks not only to individuals but also to social trust and democratic processes.

Vaishnaw pointed out that several countries, including France, Australia, and the United Kingdom, have either introduced or proposed age limits and stricter parental consent norms for social media use.

Australia recently moved ahead with a law banning children under 16 from creating accounts on certain platforms, even as a rights group challenged the move in court.

In India, the Economic Survey tabled last month also flagged digital addiction and recommended age-based access limits. It suggested holding platforms accountable for age verification and promoting safer, child-friendly digital environments to reduce harm from excessive online exposure.

Indian States Exploring Social Media Ban For Children

As the underage social media ban plan is being implemented in some Indian states like Andhra Pradesh and Goa, governments are citing child safety, cyberbullying, and digital addiction as key concerns.

Andhra Pradesh began its review after the misuse of social media through morphed images, while Goa is studying Australia’s model to assess age verification and platform accountability. Both states say the focus is on protecting minors from online harm rather than restricting free expression.

For now, these state-level discussions signal a growing shift in how India is thinking about children’s online safety, even as any wider national policy remains uncertain.