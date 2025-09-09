Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Apple Watch Series 11 With Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Score Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications

Apple Watch Series 11 With Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Score Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications

Apple has launched its new addition to the wearable category, the Watch Series 11. Check the price in India, specifications, and colours of the latest wearable.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 10:53 PM (IST)
Apple Watch Series 11 Launch: Apple has introduced its new iPhone 17 series, but the Cupertino giant doesn't stop there. The Watch Series 11 is here to continue the Apple wearable legacy. The curtains were pulled in Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event on September 9, Tuesday. Apple has also introduced its new iPhone 17 lineup: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. 

(DEVELOPING STORY. Stay tuned for the latest updates.)

 

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 10:49 PM (IST)
Technology TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Launch
