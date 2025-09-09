Explorer
iPhone 17 With A19 Bionic Chip, iOS 26 Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications
Apple has made the iPhone 17 official at its 'Awe Dropping' event. Check India price, full specifications, colours, and key highlights of the new model.
Apple iPhone 17 Launch: After keeping Apple fans on their tippy-toes, the long-awaited iPhone 17 is now here. The Cupertino giant's latest flagship was launched at the ‘Awe Dropping’ event in Apple Park, Cupertino, California, US on Tuesday. Along with the standard iPhone 17, three more iPhones are expected to be launched, including iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
(DEVELOPING STORY. Stay tuned for the latest updates.)
Follow Technology News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Technology
Apple Launch Event: iPhone 17 Is Now Official, Check Out Price, Specifications, More
Technology
Apple iPhone 17 Series Launch Live: AirPods Pro 3 Launched with ANC & Real-Time Translation
Election 2025
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
India
‘Will Be An Outstanding VP’: PM Modi, Prez Murmu, Kharge Congratulate CP Radhakrishnan
Advertisement
Technology
13 Photos
PM Modi Joins AI Ghibli Art Trend, AI-Generated Portraits Capture His Iconic Moments – IN PICS
Technology
10 Photos
Tech-ing A Holy Dip: AI Imagines What Leaders Like Musk, Zuck, & Others Could Be Doing At Maha Kumbh Mela
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
Opinion
Advertisement