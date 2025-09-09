Explorer
iPhone Air With A Slim Design, A19 Pro Chip Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications
iPhone 17 Air debuts with a sleek design, new features, and improved performance. See India price, specs, and colour options revealed at launch.
Apple iPhone 17 Air Launch: Apple has finally lifted the curtain on the much-anticipated iPhone 17 Air, claimed to be its thinnest phone ever, after months of speculation. The grand reveal took place during the company’s ‘Awe Dropping’ event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California, US. Alongside the iPhone 17 Air, Apple also announced its extended lineup: the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
(DEVELOPING STORY. Stay tuned for the latest updates.)
Follow Technology News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Technology
Apple Launch Event: iPhone 17 Air Launched, Check Out Price, Specifications, More
Technology
iPhone 17 With A19 Bionic Chip, iOS 26 Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications
Technology
Apple iPhone 17 Series Launch Live: First Look Of iPhone 17 Revealed At Apple Event
Election 2025
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
Advertisement
Technology
13 Photos
PM Modi Joins AI Ghibli Art Trend, AI-Generated Portraits Capture His Iconic Moments – IN PICS
Technology
10 Photos
Tech-ing A Holy Dip: AI Imagines What Leaders Like Musk, Zuck, & Others Could Be Doing At Maha Kumbh Mela
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
Opinion
Advertisement