HomeTechnologyiPhone Air With A Slim Design, A19 Pro Chip Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications

iPhone Air With A Slim Design, A19 Pro Chip Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications

iPhone 17 Air debuts with a sleek design, new features, and improved performance. See India price, specs, and colour options revealed at launch.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 11:24 PM (IST)
Apple iPhone 17 Air Launch: Apple has finally lifted the curtain on the much-anticipated iPhone 17 Air, claimed to be its thinnest phone ever, after months of speculation. The grand reveal took place during the company’s ‘Awe Dropping’ event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California, US. Alongside the iPhone 17 Air, Apple also announced its extended lineup: the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

(DEVELOPING STORY. Stay tuned for the latest updates.)

 

 

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 11:15 PM (IST)
Apple IPhone 17 Air TECHNOLOGY
