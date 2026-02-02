Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Apple's Next MacBook Pro Is Almost Here, But Don't Expect A New Design

Apple’s Next MacBook Pro Is Almost Here, But Don’t Expect A New Design

The upcoming MacBook Pro update focuses on speed, not looks, with new M5 chips expected to boost performance for professionals while keeping the same design and ports.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 01:25 PM (IST)

Apple may be ready to launch new MacBook Pro laptops very soon. As February starts, reports suggest that the next Apple product update is just around the corner. This time, the focus is on faster performance, not a new look. The upcoming MacBook Pro models are expected to come with new chips that make them quicker and more powerful. 

If the reports are correct, Apple could announce these laptops quietly within the next few weeks, possibly along with a software update.

Apple MacBook Pro Launch Coming Soon With New M5 Chips

Apple is expected to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models very soon. A report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the launch is “imminent,” meaning it could happen anytime in February or early March. These laptops are expected to arrive during the macOS 26.3 software update period.

The new MacBook Pro models will come with Apple’s latest M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. These chips are designed to be faster and more efficient than the current ones. 

Users can expect better performance for heavy tasks like video editing, coding, and graphic design.

That said, there will likely be no major changes in design. The laptops are expected to look the same as the current MacBook Pro models. 

This means the same display, same ports, and the same overall build. The upgrade is mainly about what’s inside the machine.

Apple is also not expected to host a big launch event for this update. Instead, the company may announce the new MacBook Pro models through a simple press release on its website, which Apple often does for smaller updates.

Is It Worth Buying The New MacBook Pro Or Waiting?

If you need a powerful laptop right now, the new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips could be a good choice. They will be faster and more capable than older models, especially for professionals.

However, if you are not in a hurry, it might be better to wait. Reports suggest that Apple is planning a much bigger MacBook Pro update in 2026 or 2027. 

Future models could bring big changes like a thinner design, OLED display, touch support, newer M6 chips, and even built-in cellular connectivity.

Apple already released a basic 14-inch MacBook Pro with a standard M5 chip last year. So this upcoming launch mainly targets users who want top-level performance. For now, all eyes are on Apple. An official announcement could come any day now.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the new MacBook Pro models be released?

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to launch imminently, possibly in February or early March, alongside a macOS 26.3 software update.

What are the main upgrades in the new MacBook Pro models?

The new MacBook Pro models will feature faster M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, offering improved performance for demanding tasks like video editing and coding.

Will the new MacBook Pro models have a different design?

No, the upcoming MacBook Pro models are expected to retain the same design as the current models, including the display, ports, and overall build.

Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
