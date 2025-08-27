Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyApple 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Launch Event Date Confirmed: When, How To Watch Live In India

Apple 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Launch Event Date Confirmed: When, How To Watch Live In India

Apple’s September 9 event is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series. Here’s how to watch the livestream in India and a couple other countries.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 11:37 AM (IST)


Apple 2025 Event: The long wait is over! Apple has officially announced its September Event 2025, and the spotlight is squarely on the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series. To be held at Apple Park in Cupertino on September 9, it promises to be one of the largest technological events of the year.  Apple fans worldwide, including in India, are preparing to watch it live.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Apple September Event live: when, where, and how to watch it.

How To Watch Apple Event September 2025 Live In India, USA, And Dubai?

The Apple event scheduled on September 9 will start at 10:30 PM IST in India, 1:00 PM ET in the US, and 9:00 PM GST in Dubai.

Viewers may watch the livestream via:

  • Apple official site
  • The Apple TV app on supported devices
  • The official Apple YouTube channel

Whether you are at home, at the office, or on the road, Apple ensures that you do not miss anything.

What To Expect In The Apple September Event?

iPhone 17 Series will be the centre of attention, including four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple is also rumoured to be ditching the Plus model and launching the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be even thinner than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

iPhone 17 and 17 Air will probably be powered by the new A19 chip, whereas the Pro versions might introduce the A19 Pro chip and 12GB RAM.

The Pro models are expected to include a redesigned chassis and updated 48MP periscope lens to replace the previous 12MP telephoto. Every model can feature 120Hz ProMotion OLED displays, providing a smoother picture.

Based on leaks, this year might not see mere improvements to iPhones, but a redefining of the game by the tech giant. All we can do for now is wait and see what Apple brings to the table.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
