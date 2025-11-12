Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  ABPLIVE पत्रकारों का Exit Poll)
HomeTechnologyiPhone 18 Pro Might Ditch The Two-Tone Look For One Perfect Shade: Here’s What New Leak Says

iPhone 18 Pro Might Ditch The Two-Tone Look For One Perfect Shade: Here’s What New Leak Says

The iPhone 18 Pro might be saying goodbye to its two-tone look. New leaks suggest Apple is working on a single-shade design that blends glass and metal seamlessly for a sleeker finish.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 05:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Samsung gets closer to its next big launch with new leaks almost every day, Apple is not far behind. Even though the iPhone 17 came out only a few months ago, talks about the iPhone 18 have already started. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, expected in September 2026 along with the iPhone Fold, are now in the spotlight.

Earlier, people thought Apple would go for a transparent design, but new leaks say the company is planning to match the colours of the glass and metal for a smoother look.

iPhone 18 Leaks Say Apple May Skip The Transparent Design

A new post on Weibo by a user named Momentary Digital says Apple might drop the transparent design plan for the iPhone 18 Pro. Instead, the company is said to be working on making the aluminium frame and glass back look exactly the same colour.


iPhone 18 Pro Might Ditch The Two-Tone Look For One Perfect Shade: Here’s What New Leak Says

In the iPhone 17 Pro, there’s a small colour difference between the frame and the glass, which gives it a two-tone look. 

But next year, if this rumour turns out to be true, that two-tone style will be gone. The iPhone 18 Pro may have a single-colour design that looks cleaner and more uniform.

Fans who were excited about a see-through iPhone might be a bit disappointed, but Apple seems to be choosing a simple, elegant look over something experimental. Some believe that if the transparent design happens, it might be available in only one colour option.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Hints At A Single-Colour Design

The same rumour also talks about the iPhone 18 Pro Max, which may follow the same single-colour idea. Apple is said to be testing ways to make the metal body and glass panel blend so well that they look like one piece.

Right now, iPhones have a small colour difference that makes the back look slightly split. But in 2026, Apple might fix that and make the Pro models look smoother and more refined.

No one knows what happened to the earlier transparent design rumour, but maybe Apple has saved it for a special edition. Until Apple confirms anything, all of this stays as rumour, but it’s enough to make fans curious. 

Even before launch, the iPhone 18 leaks are already making people talk, showing how excited everyone is for what’s next.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 12 Nov 2025 05:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Massive Search Operation For 'Red Car' After Delhi Blast; UP, Haryana On Alert
Massive Search Operation For 'Red Car' After Delhi Blast; UP, Haryana On Alert
India
PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
Cities
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
India
CCTV Footage Of Delhi Red Fort Blast Shows The Moment The i20 Car Exploded | Watch
CCTV Footage Of Delhi Red Fort Blast Shows The Moment The i20 Car Exploded | Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget