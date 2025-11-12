iPhone 18 Pro Might Ditch The Two-Tone Look For One Perfect Shade: Here’s What New Leak Says

As Samsung gets closer to its next big launch with new leaks almost every day, Apple is not far behind. Even though the iPhone 17 came out only a few months ago, talks about the iPhone 18 have already started. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, expected in September 2026 along with the iPhone Fold, are now in the spotlight.

Earlier, people thought Apple would go for a transparent design, but new leaks say the company is planning to match the colours of the glass and metal for a smoother look.

iPhone 18 Leaks Say Apple May Skip The Transparent Design

A new post on Weibo by a user named Momentary Digital says Apple might drop the transparent design plan for the iPhone 18 Pro. Instead, the company is said to be working on making the aluminium frame and glass back look exactly the same colour.





In the iPhone 17 Pro, there’s a small colour difference between the frame and the glass, which gives it a two-tone look.

But next year, if this rumour turns out to be true, that two-tone style will be gone. The iPhone 18 Pro may have a single-colour design that looks cleaner and more uniform.

Fans who were excited about a see-through iPhone might be a bit disappointed, but Apple seems to be choosing a simple, elegant look over something experimental. Some believe that if the transparent design happens, it might be available in only one colour option.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Hints At A Single-Colour Design

The same rumour also talks about the iPhone 18 Pro Max, which may follow the same single-colour idea. Apple is said to be testing ways to make the metal body and glass panel blend so well that they look like one piece.

Right now, iPhones have a small colour difference that makes the back look slightly split. But in 2026, Apple might fix that and make the Pro models look smoother and more refined.

No one knows what happened to the earlier transparent design rumour, but maybe Apple has saved it for a special edition. Until Apple confirms anything, all of this stays as rumour, but it’s enough to make fans curious.

Even before launch, the iPhone 18 leaks are already making people talk, showing how excited everyone is for what’s next.