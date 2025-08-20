iPhone 17: The production strategy of Apple is on the verge of another significant shift. Apple has moved on to produce all future models of the iPhone 17 in India and export them to the US despite the pushback by President Donald Trump and talks of a stiff imposition of 50% duties on Indian imports. This drastic move is one of the most definitive steps taken by Apple in its quest to diversify the supply chain at a global level.

iPhone 17 Lineup to Roll Out from India

Bloomberg reports that the latest iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, as well as the new model iPhone 17 Air, will all be manufactured in India, starting next month. These units will then be exported to American consumers, which demonstrates Apple's growing faith in India as a manufacturing platform.

This is not the first time Apple has relied on India, but it is the first time all of its US flagship models will be manufactured here. Apple is betting big on India to deal with bulk production and quality.

Why Apple Is Moving Beyond China

The move by Apple follows years of shifting to lessen its reliance on Chinese production facilities. The COVID-19 pandemic showed just how vulnerable global supply chains are, as Apple's production of iPhones was disrupted for months. By moving to India, Apple not only wants to avoid similar risks but can also take advantage of the rapidly growing environment of the manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Trump's administration has constantly criticised Apple for outsourcing production and even threatened additional tariffs. Still, Apple doesn't seem to change its decision, which proves that business continuity matters more than political noise.

Customers need not worry as this won't affect how quickly or easily they can buy an iPhone 17. But behind the scenes, it’s a remarkable shift that could reshape where the world’s most iconic smartphone is made.