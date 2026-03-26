Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A Reddit user has raised serious concerns about online shopping safety after receiving a packet of detergent instead of a high-end graphics card ordered on Amazon. The user, posting as void_SW, along with his friend Harsh Raj, a student at IIT BHU, ordered a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5090 for Rs 2,99,995 on March 10, 2026. The GPU was intended for work and a startup server.

When the package arrived, it contained a one kilogram packet of Ghadi detergent powder instead of the graphics card. The incident has sparked a wider conversation around the safety of high-value purchases made online.

How Did The Unboxing Reveal Signs Of Tampering?

The order was delivered on March 14 and was marked as Fulfilled by Amazon. The buyers recorded the unboxing on camera. While the outer Amazon bag appeared sealed, the GPU box inside showed clear signs of tampering.

The manufacturer seals looked sliced and had tape placed over them. A suspicious barcode labelled "X002IVLPDX" was also found on the box.

The shipping label listed a weight of 1.56 kilograms. A retail packaged RTX 5090 typically weighs between 2.5 to 3 kilograms. The user noted that the listed weight is more consistent with detergent and its packaging than a GPU.

What Has Been Amazon's Response To The Complaint So Far?

The user claimed that Amazon's Executive Customer Relations team took over eight days to respond.

After he mentioned taking the matter to Consumer Court, he received a rejection email stating the correct product had been shipped. He alleged that the video evidence he submitted was ignored.

He also pointed to similar complaints against the seller FAB WORLD Point, with other buyers reporting the same issue. Amazon reportedly said it takes responsibility since the order was fulfilled by them.

The invoice, however, listed a different name, MOHD KHALID, and showed 0 percent IGST on a high-value electronic item. The user has since initiated a bank chargeback.