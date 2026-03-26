Amazon initially took over eight days to respond and then rejected the refund request, stating the correct product was shipped. The user claimed their video evidence was ignored.
Amazon Delivered 'Ghadi Detergent ' In Place Of A Rs 3 Lakh Graphics Card: Reddit Post Goes Viral
An IIT BHU student paid Rs 2,99,995 for an RTX 5090 on Amazon. What arrived was a kilo of Ghadi detergent. Amazon says the right product was shipped.
A Reddit user has raised serious concerns about online shopping safety after receiving a packet of detergent instead of a high-end graphics card ordered on Amazon. The user, posting as void_SW, along with his friend Harsh Raj, a student at IIT BHU, ordered a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5090 for Rs 2,99,995 on March 10, 2026. The GPU was intended for work and a startup server.
When the package arrived, it contained a one kilogram packet of Ghadi detergent powder instead of the graphics card. The incident has sparked a wider conversation around the safety of high-value purchases made online.
How Did The Unboxing Reveal Signs Of Tampering?
The order was delivered on March 14 and was marked as Fulfilled by Amazon. The buyers recorded the unboxing on camera. While the outer Amazon bag appeared sealed, the GPU box inside showed clear signs of tampering.
UPDATE: Ordered an RTX 5090 for 3L on Amazon, got 1kg Ghadi detergent. Amazon DENIED my refund, but I'm not falling back.
by u/void_SW in TwentiesIndia
The manufacturer seals looked sliced and had tape placed over them. A suspicious barcode labelled "X002IVLPDX" was also found on the box.
The shipping label listed a weight of 1.56 kilograms. A retail packaged RTX 5090 typically weighs between 2.5 to 3 kilograms. The user noted that the listed weight is more consistent with detergent and its packaging than a GPU.
What Has Been Amazon's Response To The Complaint So Far?
The user claimed that Amazon's Executive Customer Relations team took over eight days to respond.
After he mentioned taking the matter to Consumer Court, he received a rejection email stating the correct product had been shipped. He alleged that the video evidence he submitted was ignored.
He also pointed to similar complaints against the seller FAB WORLD Point, with other buyers reporting the same issue. Amazon reportedly said it takes responsibility since the order was fulfilled by them.
The invoice, however, listed a different name, MOHD KHALID, and showed 0 percent IGST on a high-value electronic item. The user has since initiated a bank chargeback.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened when the Reddit user tried to get a refund from Amazon?
How did the package show signs of tampering?
The manufacturer seals on the GPU box were sliced and taped over. A suspicious barcode was found, and the listed shipping weight was significantly less than a typical RTX 5090.
What product was mistakenly delivered instead of the graphics card?
Instead of the high-end GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5090, the package contained a one-kilogram packet of Ghadi detergent powder.
What was the value of the graphics card ordered?
The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card was ordered for Rs 2,99,995.