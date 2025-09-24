Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyAmazon Great Indian Festival: Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 5,000, From Jio To Nokia

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 5,000, From Jio To Nokia

Looking for a phone under Rs 5,000? Amazon Great Indian Festival brings the top five deals from Nokia, JioPhone, and Itel that offer modern features and great value.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amazon Great Indian Festival: The Amazon sale came with huge deals and discounts, and the Rs 5,000 smartphone segment is no exception. What used to be just simple calling phones now comes with smart apps, UPI payments, music, stylish designs, and safety features. There’s something here for everyone: seniors, casual users, or anyone who needs a simple second phone. From music lovers to safety-conscious buyers, these budget phones pack a lot without breaking the bank.

Here's a list of the top 5 smartphones under Rs 5,000.

Nokia 3210 4G: Retro Style Meets Modern Features

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 5,000, From Jio To Nokia

Price: Rs 3,749 (29% off)

The Nokia 3210 4G brings back the classic keypad with a 2.4-inch display. It supports UPI payments, pre-loaded Cloud Apps like YouTube and news, and has a rear camera for snaps. Enjoy FM radio, MP3s, and the iconic Snake game. Powered by a 1 GHz Snapdragon CPU with 64 MB RAM, it blends nostalgia with practical features for everyday use.

JioPhone Prima 2: Apps and Payments on a Budget

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 5,000, From Jio To Nokia

Price: Rs 2,799 (~33% off)

For Jio users, Prima 2 runs on KaiOS and supports apps like YouTube, Facebook, JioTV, and Google Assistant. You can also pay via JioPay. It’s network-locked to Jio, but inside it has Qualcomm tech for smooth performance.

Nokia 2660 Flip: Classic With Safety Features

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 5,000, From Jio To Nokia

Price: Rs 4,499 (~24% off)

Nokia 2660 Flip is perfect for fans of retro phones. It has a flip design, big buttons, dual displays, and loud sound. Seniors will like the emergency button that alerts up to five contacts. It combines safety, simplicity, and style in one phone.

Itel Super Guru 4G Max: Big Screen, Smart Features

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 5,000, From Jio To Nokia

Price: Rs 2,049 (~32% off)

The Itel Super Guru 4G Max comes with a 3-inch display and a glass back for a stylish look. Built-in AI voice assistant lets you make calls, send messages, or search using your voice. Dual 4G works with any network in India. Cloud apps offer news, videos, and social media, while the VGA camera with flash handles quick snaps. A 2,000 mAh battery with Type-C fast charging keeps you going all day.

Lava Gem Power: Simple and Reliable

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 5,000, From Jio To Nokia

Price: Rs 1,699

Lava Gem Power is a practical phone with a 2.8-inch screen and a 2,575 mAh smart battery that can last up to 15 days on standby. It offers clear stereo sound, wireless FM, and auto call recording. Expandable storage up to 32GB gives space for photos, videos, and apps.

This Amazon sale proves that spending under Rs 5,000 doesn’t mean boring. Each phone, whether for safety or smart apps, offers something unique while staying budget-friendly.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Great Indian Festival TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office In Leh Set On Fire
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office Set On Fire
Cities
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Cities
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting In Patna
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting
India
Delhi HC Dismisses Plea To Remove Graves Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt From Tihar Jail
Delhi HC Dismisses Plea To Remove Graves Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt From Tihar Jail
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget