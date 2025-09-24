Amazon Great Indian Festival: The Amazon sale came with huge deals and discounts, and the Rs 5,000 smartphone segment is no exception. What used to be just simple calling phones now comes with smart apps, UPI payments, music, stylish designs, and safety features. There’s something here for everyone: seniors, casual users, or anyone who needs a simple second phone. From music lovers to safety-conscious buyers, these budget phones pack a lot without breaking the bank.

Here's a list of the top 5 smartphones under Rs 5,000.

Nokia 3210 4G: Retro Style Meets Modern Features



Price: Rs 3,749 (29% off)



The Nokia 3210 4G brings back the classic keypad with a 2.4-inch display. It supports UPI payments, pre-loaded Cloud Apps like YouTube and news, and has a rear camera for snaps. Enjoy FM radio, MP3s, and the iconic Snake game. Powered by a 1 GHz Snapdragon CPU with 64 MB RAM, it blends nostalgia with practical features for everyday use.

JioPhone Prima 2: Apps and Payments on a Budget



Price: Rs 2,799 (~33% off)



For Jio users, Prima 2 runs on KaiOS and supports apps like YouTube, Facebook, JioTV, and Google Assistant. You can also pay via JioPay. It’s network-locked to Jio, but inside it has Qualcomm tech for smooth performance.

Nokia 2660 Flip: Classic With Safety Features



Price: Rs 4,499 (~24% off)



Nokia 2660 Flip is perfect for fans of retro phones. It has a flip design, big buttons, dual displays, and loud sound. Seniors will like the emergency button that alerts up to five contacts. It combines safety, simplicity, and style in one phone.

Itel Super Guru 4G Max: Big Screen, Smart Features



Price: Rs 2,049 (~32% off)



The Itel Super Guru 4G Max comes with a 3-inch display and a glass back for a stylish look. Built-in AI voice assistant lets you make calls, send messages, or search using your voice. Dual 4G works with any network in India. Cloud apps offer news, videos, and social media, while the VGA camera with flash handles quick snaps. A 2,000 mAh battery with Type-C fast charging keeps you going all day.

Lava Gem Power: Simple and Reliable



Price: Rs 1,699



Lava Gem Power is a practical phone with a 2.8-inch screen and a 2,575 mAh smart battery that can last up to 15 days on standby. It offers clear stereo sound, wireless FM, and auto call recording. Expandable storage up to 32GB gives space for photos, videos, and apps.

This Amazon sale proves that spending under Rs 5,000 doesn’t mean boring. Each phone, whether for safety or smart apps, offers something unique while staying budget-friendly.