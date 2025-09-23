Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyAmazon Great Indian Festival Top 5 Laptop Deals: From HP 15 To Lenovo V15, Check Out Highest Discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival Top 5 Laptop Deals: From HP 15 To Lenovo V15, Check Out Highest Discounts

With the Amazon Great Indian Festival now open to all, you can get massive discounts on laptops, with some prices dropping by as much as 61% from the original MRP.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Great Indian Festival Laptop Deals: Amazon’s big sale is finally up for non-Prime users. If you were waiting for a perfect time to buy a laptop, this is probably the moment you should act upon. Choosing a laptop might seem overwhelming with so many options, but we are here to get things sorted for you. From Dell all the way to HP, we have picked up the top five laptop deals that are worth checking out, and that too with great discounts.

Dell Inspiron 3530 


Amazon Great Indian Festival Top 5 Laptop Deals: From HP 15 To Lenovo V15, Check Out Highest Discounts

MRP: Rs 72,605 | GIF Sale Price: Rs 52,990 (~27% off)

The Dell Inspiron 3530 is a slim and portable laptop weighing around 1.62 kg, making it easy to carry for students and professionals. 

It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, allowing smooth multitasking and plenty of storage.

The 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor handles daily computing tasks efficiently. Its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides clear visuals for work or entertainment. 

The laptop also has a backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad for comfortable typing in any lighting.

HP 15 13th Gen Intel


Amazon Great Indian Festival Top 5 Laptop Deals: From HP 15 To Lenovo V15, Check Out Highest Discounts

MRP: Rs 70,841 | GIF Sale Price: Rs 50,990 (~28% off)

The HP 15 is powered by an Intel Core i5-1334U processor, offering speeds up to 4.6 GHz with Turbo Boost, and has 16GB DDR4 RAM. 

Storage comes via a 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. It runs Windows 11 Home and includes MS Office Home 2024 with one year of Microsoft 365 Basic. 

The 15.6-inch Full HD display has anti-glare protection and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has a full set of ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, a 1080p FHD camera with dual microphones, a backlit keyboard with numeric keypad, and dual speakers for audio.

ASUS Vivobook 15  


Amazon Great Indian Festival Top 5 Laptop Deals: From HP 15 To Lenovo V15, Check Out Highest Discounts

MRP: Rs 69,990 | GIF Sale Price: Rs 46,990 (~33% off)

 The ASUS Vivobook 15 comes with an Intel Core i5-13420H processor (2.1 GHz base, up to 4.6 GHz) and 16GB DDR4 RAM, making it capable of handling everyday tasks smoothly. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 250 nits brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. 

Storage includes a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. The laptop features integrated Intel UHD graphics, a 42WHrs battery, and a built-in HD webcam with privacy shutter. 

Connectivity options include USB Type-A and Type-C ports, HDMI, audio jack, and DC-in. Microsoft Office comes preloaded.

Acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite


Amazon Great Indian Festival Top 5 Laptop Deals: From HP 15 To Lenovo V15, Check Out Highest Discounts

MRP: Rs 58,999 | GIF Sale Price: Rs 29,990 (~49% off)

The Acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, offering speeds from 2.3 GHz up to 4.3 GHz with six cores, making it capable of handling everyday tasks and some demanding applications. 

It has 16 GB of DDR4 memory, which can be upgraded to 32 GB, and 512 GB of NVMe storage, expandable up to 1 TB. The 15.6-inch Full HD TN display supports AMD Radeon graphics. 

Other features include a Windows 11 Home OS, an HD webcam, a built-in microphone with noise cancellation, a full keyboard with a numeric keypad, multiple USB ports, including USB-C, and a battery life of up to seven hours.

Lenovo V15 


Amazon Great Indian Festival Top 5 Laptop Deals: From HP 15 To Lenovo V15, Check Out Highest Discounts

MRP: Rs 1,12,999 | GIF Sale Price: Rs 44,480 (~61% off)

The Lenovo V15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor with a base speed of 2.0 GHz and a 16MB cache, making it suitable for multitasking and everyday computing. 

It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home SL and features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare protection and integrated AMD Radeon graphics. 

It has a thin and light design with a 180-degree hinge. The battery lasts up to 8.7 hours and supports Rapid Charge, reaching 80% in just one hour with the 65W adapter.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Great Indian Festival TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After 2 Years
Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After 2 Years
India
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif Flaunts Baby Bump As She And Vicky Kaushal Expect First Child
It’s Official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Post
Celebrities
Zubeen Garg's Wife Breaks Down As Assam's Beloved Singer Laid To Rest With 21-Gun Salute
Zubeen Garg's Wife Breaks Down As Assam's Beloved Singer Laid To Rest With 21-Gun Salute
Advertisement

Videos

Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Breaking News: Poonam Pandey Cast as Mandodari Sparks Controversy in Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget