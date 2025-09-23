Great Indian Festival Laptop Deals: Amazon’s big sale is finally up for non-Prime users. If you were waiting for a perfect time to buy a laptop, this is probably the moment you should act upon. Choosing a laptop might seem overwhelming with so many options, but we are here to get things sorted for you. From Dell all the way to HP, we have picked up the top five laptop deals that are worth checking out, and that too with great discounts.

Dell Inspiron 3530





MRP: Rs 72,605 | GIF Sale Price: Rs 52,990 (~27% off)

The Dell Inspiron 3530 is a slim and portable laptop weighing around 1.62 kg, making it easy to carry for students and professionals.

It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, allowing smooth multitasking and plenty of storage.

The 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor handles daily computing tasks efficiently. Its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides clear visuals for work or entertainment.

The laptop also has a backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad for comfortable typing in any lighting.

HP 15 13th Gen Intel





MRP: Rs 70,841 | GIF Sale Price: Rs 50,990 (~28% off)

The HP 15 is powered by an Intel Core i5-1334U processor, offering speeds up to 4.6 GHz with Turbo Boost, and has 16GB DDR4 RAM.

Storage comes via a 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. It runs Windows 11 Home and includes MS Office Home 2024 with one year of Microsoft 365 Basic.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display has anti-glare protection and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has a full set of ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, a 1080p FHD camera with dual microphones, a backlit keyboard with numeric keypad, and dual speakers for audio.

ASUS Vivobook 15





MRP: Rs 69,990 | GIF Sale Price: Rs 46,990 (~33% off)

The ASUS Vivobook 15 comes with an Intel Core i5-13420H processor (2.1 GHz base, up to 4.6 GHz) and 16GB DDR4 RAM, making it capable of handling everyday tasks smoothly. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 250 nits brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Storage includes a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. The laptop features integrated Intel UHD graphics, a 42WHrs battery, and a built-in HD webcam with privacy shutter.

Connectivity options include USB Type-A and Type-C ports, HDMI, audio jack, and DC-in. Microsoft Office comes preloaded.

Acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite









MRP: Rs 58,999 | GIF Sale Price: Rs 29,990 (~49% off)

The Acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, offering speeds from 2.3 GHz up to 4.3 GHz with six cores, making it capable of handling everyday tasks and some demanding applications.

It has 16 GB of DDR4 memory, which can be upgraded to 32 GB, and 512 GB of NVMe storage, expandable up to 1 TB. The 15.6-inch Full HD TN display supports AMD Radeon graphics.

Other features include a Windows 11 Home OS, an HD webcam, a built-in microphone with noise cancellation, a full keyboard with a numeric keypad, multiple USB ports, including USB-C, and a battery life of up to seven hours.

Lenovo V15





MRP: Rs 1,12,999 | GIF Sale Price: Rs 44,480 (~61% off)

The Lenovo V15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor with a base speed of 2.0 GHz and a 16MB cache, making it suitable for multitasking and everyday computing.

It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home SL and features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare protection and integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

It has a thin and light design with a 180-degree hinge. The battery lasts up to 8.7 hours and supports Rapid Charge, reaching 80% in just one hour with the 65W adapter.