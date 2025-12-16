Ai+ NovaFlip Announced In India: A Flip Foldable That Costs Less Than Rs 40,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ai+ Smartphone has announced NovaFlip, its upcoming flip-style foldable smartphone, priced under Rs 40,000. The device is scheduled to launch in Q1 2026 and will be part of the company’s new flagship Nova Series. With NovaFlip, the brand is entering the premium foldable segment while keeping affordability in focus.

Instead of treating the flip design as a visual feature, the phone is built around everyday usability. NovaFlip runs on NxtQuantum OS, which adjusts how the phone works when it is folded or opened, focusing on simpler and more controlled smartphone use.

NovaFlip Foldable Smartphone Designed For Daily Use

The NovaFlip focuses on the practical side of foldable phones. When closed, the device supports quick checks and short interactions, reducing the need to stay glued to the screen.

This makes the phone easier to carry and use during busy moments. When opened, it offers a full smartphone experience without limiting features.

The flip form factor is meant to bring back compactness, something many users feel is missing in large-screen phones. According to the company, the design also supports a more balanced relationship with technology, allowing users to engage quickly and disconnect just as easily.

The foldable structure is not positioned as a novelty but as a functional design choice suited for modern lifestyles.

NxtQuantum OS Adapts To The Foldable Phone Format

NovaFlip runs on NxtQuantum OS, which is built to work differently based on whether the phone is folded or unfolded.

The operating system supports glance-based interactions in the closed state and shifts to a complete interface when opened. This adaptive behaviour is meant to make the foldable format more useful in real situations.

NxtQuantum OS also follows a privacy-first structure. The software comes without pre-installed bloatware or invasive trackers, giving users full control over their data.

With NovaFlip, Ai+ Smartphone is expanding its foldable portfolio while continuing its focus on clean software and user control, marking the beginning of its flagship Nova Series.