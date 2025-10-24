Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 19, iPhone 20 Leaks: Apple's First Flip Phone In 2027, Bezel-less Device In 2028? Here's What We Know So Far

Apple may launch a bezel-free iPhone in 2027 and a foldable “iPhone Flip” by 2028, as per a new rumor, marking a bold design shift with under-display Face ID and flexible OLED tech.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
iPhone 19 Leaks: Apple may be preparing for one of its boldest redesigns yet, a lineup that includes a bezel-less iPhone and a foldable “iPhone Flip” by 2028, according to a fresh industry rumour, via South Korean tipster yeux1122님의 블로그. While Apple’s entry into the foldable race has been long-awaited, the new report suggests the company’s roadmap could completely redefine the iPhone form factor over the next few years.

The Long-Awaited Foldable iPhone Could Arrive Soon

Apple’s first foray into foldables, dubbed the iPhone Fold, is now expected to debut by the end of 2026. As per the rumour, the device will sport a book-like design featuring an LTPO+ flexible OLED panel approximately the size of an iPad mini. The report adds that Apple plans to use a glass mid-frame structure to reduce screen wrinkles, one of the most common issues with existing foldable phones.

While the company has not confirmed any such development, speculation about Apple’s foldable ambitions has been circulating for years. With rivals like Samsung, Oppo, and Google already deep in the foldable market, Apple’s eventual entry could mark a major shake-up in the premium smartphone segment.

Bezel-Less Design for the 20th Anniversary iPhone

In 2027, Apple is rumoured to launch its first-ever bezel-free iPhone, marking the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone. This model will reportedly employ a four-edge bending OLED display and incorporate a ‘Crater diffusion layer’, a new technology designed to improve brightness uniformity. It is also expected to feature an under-display Face ID system, eliminating the need for any visible notch or punch hole.

If true, the move would represent Apple’s biggest leap in display innovation since the introduction of the Super Retina screens.

A Compact 'iPhone Flip' On The Horizon

By 2028, the company could take things a step further with a clamshell-style foldable, informally referred to as the iPhone Flip. The rumoured model would feature a compact external display for quick access to notifications, AI-powered shortcuts, and essential information. The design is said to include curved edges and a lightweight frame, emphasising portability and style.

While none of these details have been officially confirmed, the roadmap paints a picture of Apple steadily moving toward a more futuristic lineup, one that could blur the lines between smartphone, tablet, and wearable innovation. For now, though, it’s best to treat these whispers as speculation until Apple breaks its silence.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 24 Oct 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 19 IPhone 20
