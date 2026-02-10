AI India Summit 2026 Is Just Around The Corner: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





AI Summit 2026:

The AI summit 2026 is just around the corner and has made many people curious about what the summit is about and why it matters. It is a global-level artificial intelligence conference scheduled in New Delhi that will bring together governments, tech companies, researchers, and policy experts. The event is focused on how AI is being built, governed, and used across sectors. Instead of hype, the summit discussions are centred on rules, real applications, and long-term impact. Here’s a simple breakdown of its principles, schedule, participants, and venue details.

What Is AI India Summit 2026 All About?

The AI India Summit 2026 is guided by three main principles called the “Three Sutras”, People, Planet, and Progress. These act like a framework for the kind of AI development and cooperation the summit wants to encourage.

People focus on human-centric AI. This includes user safety, rights protection, trust, and equal access to AI-powered services. Discussions under this pillar look at accountability, fairness, and public benefit.

Planet is about environmental responsibility. It covers energy-efficient computing, the lower carbon impact of AI systems, and the use of AI in climate and environmental monitoring.

Progress refers to inclusive economic and technological growth. It includes innovation, skill development, productivity, and wider access to AI tools across countries and industries.

AI India Summit 2026 Dates & Registration Details

The AI India Summit 2026 will be held from 16 to 20 February 2026 in New Delhi. It is planned as a multi-day conference with policy meetings, technical sessions, and public showcases of AI applications.

Different tracks are expected to cover responsible AI, compute and cloud infrastructure, foundational models, and governance frameworks. There will also be sessions where startups and research groups present working AI solutions.

Registration is expected through official summit channels. Entry categories may include delegates, companies, researchers, startups, and media. Some sessions are likely to be invite-based, while others may allow broader industry participation.

AI India Summit 2026 Guest List & Attendees

The AI India Summit 2026 is expected to include a wide mix of participants from government, industry, and academia. Attendees are projected from more than 100 countries.

The guest list includes global technology executives, AI company founders, semiconductor and cloud leaders, and software industry heads. Indian business and technology leaders are also expected to be present.

Government participation is expected at senior levels, including heads of government, ministers, and policy officials. AI researchers and lab heads will join expert panels focused on model safety, standards, and long-term risks. The overall mix is designed to balance policy, research, and industry viewpoints.

AI India Summit 2026 Host & Venue Information

The AI India Summit 2026 is being hosted by the Government of India through the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Supporting public sector technology bodies are helping manage the expo and partner events.

The venue is Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, a large convention complex used for international summits and exhibitions.

The summit format centres on structured discussions, working sessions, and case studies. The main agenda areas include AI governance, infrastructure, sustainability, and cross-border cooperation on artificial intelligence systems.