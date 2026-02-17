Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyBill Gates To Attend India AI Impact Summit: Gates Foundation Rejects Media Reports

Bill Gates To Attend India AI Impact Summit: Gates Foundation Rejects Media Reports

Despite the speculation, Gates’ name continues to appear on the official programme as the keynote speaker for the February 19 panel.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 12:42 PM (IST)

The Gates Foundation on Tuesday confirmed that its co-founder, Bill Gates, will deliver the keynote address during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19 as scheduled. The announcement comes amid reports suggesting that the government was reviewing his invitation following references to Gates in documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the speculation, Gates’ name continues to appear on the official programme as the keynote speaker for the February 19 panel.

The controversy stems from previously classified documents released by the United States Department of Justice, which mention several prominent figures, including heads of state, business leaders and public personalities. Among those named was Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Gates' Name In Epstein Files

Epstein, a disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, died by suicide in a New York jail in August 2019. In documents made public in January, Epstein had made allegations about Gates’ personal life. There is no indication in the released records of criminal charges against Gates in connection with the matter.

Last week, Gates addressed his past association with Epstein in an interview with Australia’s 9News, expressing regret over the meetings. “Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologise,” he said in the February 4 broadcast.

The files also referenced Puri, who told NDTV that he met Epstein only a few times as part of official delegations and had exchanged just one email with him. Responding to calls from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seeking his resignation, Puri rejected any wrongdoing and said he had no knowledge of activities on Little St James, Epstein’s private island. He added that details about Epstein’s conduct emerged much later, around 2017.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bill Gates India AI Impact Summit 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Bill Gates To Attend India AI Impact Summit: Gates Foundation Rejects Media Reports
Bill Gates To Attend India AI Impact Summit: Gates Foundation Rejects Media Reports
Technology
Bill Gates Praises Andhra Pradesh’s AI Push In Health, Farming And Education
Bill Gates Praises Andhra Pradesh’s AI Push In Health, Farming And Education
Technology
Bill Gates Skips AI Impact Summit 2026 Over Epstein Files: Sources
Bill Gates Skips AI Impact Summit 2026 Over Epstein Files: Sources
Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26 Will Not Be Called A 'Smartphone' But An ‘AI Phone’: Here’s Why
Samsung Galaxy S26 Will Not Be Called A 'Smartphone' But An ‘AI Phone’: Here’s Why
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Mother Appeals for Justice After Son Killed by Minor’s Reckless Car Stunt
Breaking News: Mother Details Deadly Delhi Car Crash, Teen’s Stunt Driving Killed Her Son, Injured Others
Breaking News: Massive Fire Erupts at Illegal Tire Warehouse in Jaipur, Black Smoke Engulfs Residential Area
Breaking News: France President Macron Receives Warm Mumbai Welcome Ahead of Key Talks with PM Modi
CBSE Board Exam 2026: CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Today, Over 43 Lakh Students Appear Across India and Abroad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget