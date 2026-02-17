Bill Gates To Attend India AI Impact Summit: Gates Foundation Rejects Media Reports

The Gates Foundation on Tuesday confirmed that its co-founder, Bill Gates, will deliver the keynote address during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19 as scheduled. The announcement comes amid reports suggesting that the government was reviewing his invitation following references to Gates in documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the speculation, Gates’ name continues to appear on the official programme as the keynote speaker for the February 19 panel.

The controversy stems from previously classified documents released by the United States Department of Justice, which mention several prominent figures, including heads of state, business leaders and public personalities. Among those named was Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Gates' Name In Epstein Files

Epstein, a disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, died by suicide in a New York jail in August 2019. In documents made public in January, Epstein had made allegations about Gates’ personal life. There is no indication in the released records of criminal charges against Gates in connection with the matter.

Last week, Gates addressed his past association with Epstein in an interview with Australia’s 9News, expressing regret over the meetings. “Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologise,” he said in the February 4 broadcast.

The files also referenced Puri, who told NDTV that he met Epstein only a few times as part of official delegations and had exchanged just one email with him. Responding to calls from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seeking his resignation, Puri rejected any wrongdoing and said he had no knowledge of activities on Little St James, Epstein’s private island. He added that details about Epstein’s conduct emerged much later, around 2017.