Suvendu Adhikari Sends Defamation Notice To Mamata Over Coal Scam Remarks

HomeStatesWest BengalSuvendu Adhikari Sends Defamation Notice To Mamata Over Coal Scam Remarks

In a strongly worded speech, the Chief Minister said in a threatening tone, “You are lucky that I am still in the chair, so I do not take those pen drives out.”

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 09:03 PM (IST)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest march from Jadavpur to Hazra on Friday against the Enforcement Directorate’s search of the I-PAC office. Addressing a gathering at Hazra after the march, Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the BJP, targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari over the alleged coal scam.

Sharp Attack On Amit Shah, Suvendu Adhikari

During her address, Banerjee publicly alleged the involvement of Amit Shah and Suvendu Adhikari in the coal scam and claimed she possessed evidence to substantiate the allegations. The remarks were made amid heightened political tension following the ED’s action against I-PAC.

Suvendu Sends Defamation Notice

Later the same night, ANI sources reported that Suvendu Adhikari escalated the confrontation by sending a legal notice to Mamata Banerjee for defamation. Through his lawyer, Adhikari issued a 72-hour notice demanding a response from the Chief Minister.

The notice states that on January 8 and January 9, 2026, Mamata Banerjee made “reckless, baseless and unsubstantiated allegations” against Adhikari by publicly linking him and the Union Home Minister to the coal scam.

Demand For Evidence Within 72 Hours

In the legal notice, Adhikari has demanded that all documents, information and evidence cited by the Chief Minister be handed over to him within 72 hours. The notice warns that failure to do so will result in civil and criminal defamation proceedings.

Adhikari has alleged that the Chief Minister and her family are attempting to divert public attention from “serious issues” involving family members and the ruling party. He described the allegations as part of a “planned and sinister plan”.

LoP Says Remarks Meant To Divert Attention

In a post, the Leader of the Opposition wrote, “Today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to divert attention from the ED investigation, made completely baseless defamatory allegations against me. She linked the names of the Honorable Union Home Minister and me with the ‘alleged’ coal scam.”

He further said the statements were made publicly without evidence and amounted to personal insult. “Such unsubstantiated claims have not only tarnished my reputation but have also tarnished the dignity of public discourse,” Adhikari wrote.

Reiterating his stand, he said that if documentary evidence is not produced within the stipulated time, he will proceed with defamation cases under appropriate civil and criminal provisions.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
Mamata Banerjee Coal Scam TMC Suvendu Adhikari Defamation Notice Mamata Banerjee .TMC
