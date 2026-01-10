Explorer
Major Police Reshuffle Continues In Punjab As Govt Transfers 22 IPS Officers
A huge reshuffle in the posts of police has been orchestrated by the Punjab government.
The Punjab government has continued its administrative reshuffle, ordering the transfer of 22 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. The latest round of postings includes senior officers such as DIG Rajpal, Naresh Kumar, Amardeep Singh, Snehpal, Sandeep Dhruv Dhahiya and Gulneet Singh, who are currently posted with PAP-2 in Jalandhar.
The full list of transferred officers has been issued by the state government:
Related Video
Breaking News: Mumbai House Fire Tragedy: Three Killed After Blaze Engulfs Home in Goregaon West
Follow States News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
Jammu and Kashmir
Smuggled Weapons Recovered By Jammu Security Forces Near LOC Border; Pakistani Drone Drop Suspected
World
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
Cities
'Mocked Me For Being Woman CM’: Rekha Gupta Defends AQI Statement, Applauds BJP Govt’s 11 Months
Advertisement
Punjab
8 Photos
Rahul Gandhi Performs 'Sewa' At Golden Temple Ahead Of Maharashtra & Jharkhand Polls — IN PICS
Punjab
15 Photos
Gurpurab: Fireworks At Golden Temple, Devotees Throng Gurdwaras For 555th Prakash Parv — PHOTOS
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion