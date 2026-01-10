Major Police Reshuffle Continues In Punjab As Govt Transfers 22 IPS Officers

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesPunjabMajor Police Reshuffle Continues In Punjab As Govt Transfers 22 IPS Officers

A huge reshuffle in the posts of police has been orchestrated by the Punjab government.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 08:14 PM (IST)

The Punjab government has continued its administrative reshuffle, ordering the transfer of 22 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. The latest round of postings includes senior officers such as DIG Rajpal, Naresh Kumar, Amardeep Singh, Snehpal, Sandeep Dhruv Dhahiya and Gulneet Singh, who are currently posted with PAP-2 in Jalandhar.

The full list of transferred officers has been issued by the state government:


About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 08:14 PM (IST)
PUNJAB Police Reshuffle Government Transfers IPS Officers Police Administrative Reshuffle
