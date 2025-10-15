Bengal BJP Leader Accused Of Killing MLA Joins Trinamool, Sparks Political Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A major controversy has arisen in the political scene of West Bengal after a local BJP leader in Nadia district, who was among those accused in the murder of a Trinamool Congress legislator from the same district in February 2019, joined the ruling party in the state.

The controversial BJP leader, based out of Hanskhali in Nadia district, who joined Trinamool Congress on Tuesday, is Nirmal Ghosh, one of the six accused in the murder of Satyajit Biswas, the Trinamool Congress legislator of Krishnaganj constituency, on the evening of February 9, 2019, just a few months before the Lok Sabha polls that year.

Ghosh was even arrested then, although he was later acquitted by the court. On Tuesday, he was roped in by Trinamool Congress state vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar and Mukut Mani Adhikari, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Ranaghat (Dakshin) Assembly constituency in the district.

Incidentally, both Majumdar and Adhikari were previously associated with the BJP before they shifted to the Trinamool Congress. While Majumdar is the former state vice-president of the BJP in West Bengal, Adhikari is a former BJP legislator.

Majumdar justified Ghosh’s joining Trinamool Congress, claiming that the latter’s arrest as an accused in the murder of Satyajit Biswas in 2019 was because the local BJP leadership in Nadia district conspired against him then.

Biswas’s widow, Rupali Biswas, had kept herself incommunicado since the information surfaced about Nirmal Ghosh’s joining Trinamool Congress. Incidentally, she was fielded as a Trinamool Congress candidate from Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituency in Nadia district in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, she was then defeated by two-time BJP Lok Sabha member from that constituency, Jagannath Sarkar.

Although no one in Trinamool Congress has said anything on this issue, a section of the party’s leadership in Nadia district admitted that this development of Ghosh joining the party might not go well with grassroots-level party workers.

“No one is saying anything publicly. But many of our party workers in the district are unhappy over the development,” said a Trinamool Congress legislator from the district on strict condition of anonymity.

Jagannath Sarkar, BJP Lok Sabha member from Ranaghat constituency in the same district, said the development proves the political bankruptcy of Trinamool Congress. “The ruling party workers in Nadia should now realise how their party leadership actually treats them,” Sarkar said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)