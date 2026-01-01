Heartbreak For Cricket Icon As His 13-Year-Old Brother Passes Away

Sad news has come from the family of Zimbabwe’s T20 captain Sikandar Raza, as his younger brother Mohammad Mahdi has passed away at the age of 13. The heartbreaking loss has deeply affected not only Zimbabwean cricket but also the wider cricket community.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirmed the news through an official statement, revealing that Mohammad Mahdi died on December 29, 2025, in Harare. He had been battling hemophilia, a serious medical condition, since birth and passed away due to related complications. He was laid to rest the following day at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare.

Zimbabwe Cricket Pays Tribute

Expressing its condolences, Zimbabwe Cricket said it stands firmly with Sikandar Raza and his family during this painful period. The board, players, and staff offered their prayers, wishing strength to the grieving family and peace for Mohammad Mahdi’s soul.

𝗭𝗖 𝗲𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗶𝗸𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿 𝗥𝗮𝘇𝗮 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿



Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) extends its heartfelt condolences to Zimbabwe T20I Captain Sikandar Raza and his family following the untimely passing of his beloved… pic.twitter.com/CVCBwVntEi — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) December 31, 2025

Raza Shares His Grief

Sikandar Raza acknowledged the tragic loss on social media by sharing the board’s statement along with a broken-heart emoji. Messages of support and sympathy have since poured in from fans, teammates, and cricketers around the world.

Tragedy Amid Professional Success

The personal loss comes shortly after Raza delivered an outstanding performance in ILT20 2025 for the Sharjah Warriors. He scored 171 runs and claimed 10 wickets across 10 matches, once again proving his value as a top-class all-rounder.

Looking Ahead to T20 World Cup 2026

Despite this emotional setback, Raza faces a major leadership role ahead. He is set to captain Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin in February. As a key figure in the squad, the coming months will be especially challenging both personally and professionally.