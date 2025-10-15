Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jaisalmer Bus Was Converted Into AC Bus, Causing Short Circuit That Killed 20: Check Details

Jaisalmer Bus Was Converted Into AC Bus, Causing Short Circuit That Killed 20: Check Details

The vehicle, introduced on the route only five days earlier, was not originally designed for an air-conditioning unit.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
At least 20 people were burnt alive and 16 others critically injured when a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. Investigations have revealed that the vehicle, operated by KK Travels, had been recently converted into an air-conditioned bus, a modification that likely caused the short circuit leading to the tragedy.

Unauthorised AC Conversion 

The fire broke out around 3 PM on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway after smoke began rising from the rear of the vehicle. Officials said the short circuit was traced to the AC system that had been fitted into the bus after its conversion. The vehicle, introduced on the route only five days earlier, was not originally designed for an air-conditioning unit.

Despite the driver halting the bus, flames spread rapidly through the fibre interiors and curtains, turning the coach into an inferno within minutes. The bus was fully occupied, with several passengers seated even in the narrow aisle.

Trapped Passengers, Delayed Rescue

As the fire intensified, the burning of electrical wiring jammed the only front exit door, trapping passengers inside. While a few managed to smash windows and escape, many others were unable to get out.

An Army team from a nearby station arrived swiftly and used a JCB machine to force open the door. A liquor contractor from the area also assisted, bringing an Army water tanker to help douse the flames. However, witnesses reported that the fire brigade reached the scene nearly 45 minutes after being informed.

Casualties, Injuries, And Government Response

The injured were initially rushed to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer, with 16 critically injured later referred to Jodhpur for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also extended their condolences.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited Jaisalmer, instructing officials to ensure proper medical attention for the injured and comprehensive assistance for the victims’ families.

Helpline numbers were issued, and relief operations were launched immediately. Authorities have now called for a thorough review of safety practices related to bus modifications and have stressed the need for stricter enforcement of vehicle safety standards.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
