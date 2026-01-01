Congress Leader Compares Rahul Gandhi With Lord Ram, BJP Calls It 'Sycophancy Pro Max'

A political controversy has erupted after Congress leader Nana Patole compared Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, drawing sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which termed the remark “sycophancy pro max”.

Patole made the statement while responding to questions about Rahul Gandhi not visiting the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya since its inauguration. He said Gandhi was “doing the work of Lord Ram”, explaining that Lord Ram stood for justice for the oppressed and deprived, a role he claimed Rahul Gandhi is fulfilling today.

What Did Nana Patole Say

“Lord Ram’s work was to deliver justice to the harassed and the deprived. Rahul Gandhi is doing the same. He prefers serving people over indulging in photo sessions at the Ram Temple,” Patole said, in an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patole also recalled that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had played a role in opening the locks of the Ram Temple site in the late 1980s.

The BJP has repeatedly criticised Rahul Gandhi for not visiting the temple after its consecration ceremony.

BJP Slams Congress

Reacting strongly, BJP leaders accused the Congress of insulting the Hindu faith and religious sentiments. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said the Congress was engaging in excessive sycophancy while simultaneously disrespecting Hindu beliefs.

“Once again, the Congress Party has crossed all limits of sycophancy by claiming Rahul Gandhi is like Lord Ram. Earlier, they credited Sonia Gandhi for the Christmas celebrations. This is the same Congress that opposed the Ram Mandir and mocked the Pran Pratishtha as ‘naach gaana’,” Poonawalla said.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan also slammed Patole’s remarks, calling them an "unforgivable and grievous insult" to the faith of millions of devotees. He questioned whether Patole would ask Rahul Gandhi why he had allegedly mocked the Ram Temple consecration ceremony or why he had not visited the shrine so far.

Kesavan further recalled Patole's earlier remarks seeking "shuddhikaran" (purification) of the Ram Temple after President Droupadi Murmu visited the shrine, calling Patole’s comments "disgraceful, indefensible and deeply condemnable".