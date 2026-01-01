An investigation triggered by a single complaint from rural Maharashtra has blown the lid off what authorities describe as a vast illegal kidney transplant network operating across multiple Indian states and even beyond the country’s borders. Police officials confirmed on December 31, 2025, that the racket involved a complex web of agents, donors, moneylenders, doctors, and private hospitals, revealing the dark underbelly of organ trafficking.

Farmer’s Complaint Sparks Widening Investigation

The case came to light after Roshan Kule, a farmer from Minthur village in Chandrapur district’s Vidarbha region, approached the police with a harrowing account. He alleged that mounting debt and pressure from loan sharks forced him to sell a kidney in Cambodia. His complaint prompted the Maharashtra government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which soon uncovered evidence pointing to a much larger, organised operation, as per a report on The Hindu.

As the probe expanded, investigators traced links connecting rural Maharashtra to metropolitan cities and overseas destinations, suggesting that vulnerable individuals were systematically exploited and funnelled into illegal transplant procedures.

Trichy Hospital and Doctors Under Scanner

According to findings of the SIT, several unauthorised kidney transplants were carried out at a private hospital in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. Two medical professionals have emerged as key accused in the case: Dr. Ravinder Pal Singh, based in New Delhi, and Dr. Rajratnam Govindswamy, the managing director of the Trichy hospital, reported Times of India.

Singh was recently detained in New Delhi but obtained interim bail following procedural delays. He has been directed to appear before the chief judicial magistrate in Chandrapur on January 2. Govindswamy, meanwhile, remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Chandrapur Superintendent of Police Mummaka Sudarshan stated that evidence indicates multiple transplant surgeries were conducted at STAR KIMS Hospital in Trichy. Investigators estimate that each illegal transplant was priced between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 80 lakh.

Money Trail, Arrests and Overseas Links

According to police estimates, Singh earned around Rs 10 lakh per surgery, travelling from Delhi to perform the procedures, while Govindswamy allegedly charged close to Rs 20 lakh for arranging hospital facilities. The SIT has arrested six moneylenders so far and booked them under Sections 18 and 19 of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994.

One of the accused reportedly confessed that his kidney was removed by Singh and another doctor in Trichy. Earlier in the investigation, a fake doctor from Solapur was arrested, with police claiming he escorted 10 to 12 people to Cambodia for illegal kidney transplants and earned commissions from the network.

Authorities say the unfolding case points to a massive, pan-India organ trafficking racket involving international routes, high-profile medical professionals, and hospitals charging exorbitant sums for illegal surgeries — raising serious questions about regulatory oversight and patient exploitation.