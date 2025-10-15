India Post Reopens International Shipping To The US After Two-Month Suspension

India Post has officially reinstated all categories of international postal services to the United States, ending a temporary suspension that had been in place since late August. The pause was triggered by changes in US customs regulations that required major adjustments to shipping procedures from India.

Suspension Followed US Customs Policy Shift

The disruption began after the US Administration issued an executive order on July 30, removing the long-standing duty-free exemption for imports worth up to USD 800. Under the revised policy, which took effect on August 29, all postal shipments to the United States, regardless of value, are now subject to customs duties under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariff framework. Only gift parcels valued at USD 100 or less remain exempt from these new charges.

The order also limited the handling of such shipments to international carriers and 'qualified parties' approved by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Because these qualification and duty collection systems were not yet operational, airlines had announced that they could not transport postal consignments to the US beyond August 25. Consequently, India Post temporarily halted bookings for most postal items bound for the US, allowing only letters, documents, and eligible gifts to be dispatched.

New Mechanism Enables Smooth Resumption Of Services

To overcome the regulatory hurdles and resume full operations, India Post introduced a new Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) system developed in coordination with CBP-approved qualified parties. This mechanism ensures that all customs duties are paid upfront in India at the time of booking, allowing seamless clearance and faster delivery upon arrival in the US.

The DDP model was successfully tested through operational trials in the Delhi and Maharashtra postal circles before being rolled out nationwide. By directly remitting duties to US authorities, the system ensures compliance with the updated import policy and minimizes delays caused by customs processing.

Flat Duty Rate And No Extra Postal Charges

Under the revised framework, a flat 50% customs duty is levied on the declared Free on Board (FOB) value of shipments from India. However, unlike commercial or private courier consignments, postal parcels are not subject to base or product-specific duties, making them a cost-effective option for exporters.

India Post has confirmed that there will be no additional charges for implementing the DDP process or coordinating with qualified parties. Existing postal tariffs will remain unchanged, providing a transparent and affordable shipping solution for Indian senders.

Boost For MSMEs, Artisans, And E-commerce Exporters

The resumption of full postal services is expected to deliver a major boost to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), along with artisans, traders, and e-commerce exporters who rely heavily on India Post for international logistics.

Customers can once again book EMS, air parcels, registered letters and packets, and tracked packets destined for the United States through any post office, International Business Centre, or Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra across the country.

With this new mechanism in place, India Post has not only reinstated a crucial trade channel but also strengthened India’s commitment to maintaining smooth, compliant, and cost-efficient cross-border postal connections.