Submitted Only 10th Admit Card At SIR Hearing? EC Explains What Happens Next

Is the admit card important or not? This question has been troubling many voters amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, after the Election Commission rejected the use of secondary school (Class 10) admit cards as valid documents for verification. During the SIR process, a request was made to consider the secondary school admit card as an acceptable document. However, the Election Commission rejected the proposal, stating that the Class 10 admit card is not listed among the approved documents for verification. According to the Commission, it is not possible to accept the secondary school admit card as a valid document under existing rules.

EC Clarifies Admit Card Validity This decision has led to confusion among voters who had already submitted their secondary school admit cards after being called for SIR hearings. To address this dilemma, the Election Commission has issued a clarification. The Commission stated that only those voters who have discrepancies in the information provided in the no-mapping or enumeration forms are being called for SIR hearings. If a voter has submitted only a secondary school admit card during the hearing, it will not be considered valid. In such cases, the voter will be required to submit documents again, as per the prescribed rules. The Election Commission added that the list of valid documents had been published earlier.

List Of Acceptable Documents:

Identity card showing employment as a central or state government employee or proof of receiving a pension

Any document issued by banks, post offices, LIC, or local administration before July 1, 1987

Birth certificate

Passport

Certificate of secondary or higher educational qualification

Residence certificate issued by a competent state authority

Forest Rights Certificate

Ethnic certificate

National Register of Citizens (NRC) document

Family register issued by the local administration

Land or house title deed

The Commission also clarified that, as per the Supreme Court’s order, the Aadhaar card can be shown as an identity document. However, Aadhaar cannot be used as proof of citizenship. For voters who are unable to physically visit the SIR hearing centre, the Election Commission advised them to contact their Booth Level Officer (BLO) to find out how documents can be submitted. In such cases, voters must first speak to the BLO, after which the Commission will scrutinise all submitted documents before taking a decision.