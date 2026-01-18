Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Submitted Only 10th Admit Card At SIR Hearing? EC Explains What Happens Next

Submitted Only 10th Admit Card At SIR Hearing? EC Explains What Happens Next

The EC has clarified that secondary school admit cards are not valid documents for SIR verification and voters who submitted them must resubmit approved documents.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 06:54 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Is the admit card important or not? This question has been troubling many voters amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, after the Election Commission rejected the use of secondary school (Class 10) admit cards as valid documents for verification. During the SIR process, a request was made to consider the secondary school admit card as an acceptable document. However, the Election Commission rejected the proposal, stating that the Class 10 admit card is not listed among the approved documents for verification. According to the Commission, it is not possible to accept the secondary school admit card as a valid document under existing rules.

EC Clarifies Admit Card Validity

This decision has led to confusion among voters who had already submitted their secondary school admit cards after being called for SIR hearings. To address this dilemma, the Election Commission has issued a clarification. The Commission stated that only those voters who have discrepancies in the information provided in the no-mapping or enumeration forms are being called for SIR hearings. If a voter has submitted only a secondary school admit card during the hearing, it will not be considered valid. In such cases, the voter will be required to submit documents again, as per the prescribed rules. The Election Commission added that the list of valid documents had been published earlier.

List Of Acceptable Documents:

  • Identity card showing employment as a central or state government employee or proof of receiving a pension

  • Any document issued by banks, post offices, LIC, or local administration before July 1, 1987

  • Birth certificate

  • Passport

  • Certificate of secondary or higher educational qualification

  • Residence certificate issued by a competent state authority

  • Forest Rights Certificate

  • Ethnic certificate

  • National Register of Citizens (NRC) document

  • Family register issued by the local administration

  • Land or house title deed

The Commission also clarified that, as per the Supreme Court’s order, the Aadhaar card can be shown as an identity document. However, Aadhaar cannot be used as proof of citizenship. For voters who are unable to physically visit the SIR hearing centre, the Election Commission advised them to contact their Booth Level Officer (BLO) to find out how documents can be submitted. In such cases, voters must first speak to the BLO, after which the Commission will scrutinise all submitted documents before taking a decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a secondary school (Class 10) admit card be used for voter verification?

No, the Election Commission has rejected the use of secondary school admit cards as valid documents for voter verification under existing rules.

Why are some voters being called for SIR hearings?

Voters are being called for SIR hearings if there are discrepancies in the information provided in their no-mapping or enumeration forms.

What should a voter do if they only submitted a Class 10 admit card for verification?

If you submitted only a secondary school admit card, it will not be considered valid. You will need to submit acceptable documents again as per the prescribed rules.

What are some of the acceptable documents for verification?

Acceptable documents include a government employee ID, passport, birth certificate, and certificates of secondary or higher educational qualification.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Aadhar Card Voter List SIR BLO
