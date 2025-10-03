Vindhyachal’s Navratri Sets Benchmark With Plastic-Free, Eco-Friendly Festivities

The nine-day Navratri festival at Vindhyachal, one of India’s most prominent Shaktipeeths, concluded on a historic note this year. For the first time, the celebrations were conducted entirely without plastic, turning the grand religious gathering into a symbol of eco-friendly tourism. Despite massive crowds, the temple town stayed impressively clean, offering pilgrims a unique blend of devotion and sustainability.

Bal Krishna Tripathi, Commissioner of Vindhyachal Division, revealed that around 3–4 lakh devotees arrived daily, pushing the total footfall beyond 27 lakh by the festival’s close. He noted that the smooth functioning of the event was possible due to special measures adopted by the administration.

Safai Saathi Programme Leads the Way

Central to the festival’s success was the ‘Safai Saathi’ programme, which deployed 680 sanitation workers and 15 e-rickshaws across 9 zones and 18 sectors to handle waste collection. All waste was transported to a resource recovery centre at Gopalpur village, where segregation and disposal were managed effectively.

A dedicated plastic management unit worth Rs 32 lakh has also been set up in Gopalpur to ensure long-term impact. Alongside, a cocopeat unit is now converting discarded coconuts into mats, while self-help groups have started turning old chunnis into prayer mats and flowers into incense sticks. These innovations not only controlled waste but also supported women’s livelihoods.

Blending Faith With Sustainability

One of the toughest challenges at large religious gatherings is managing offerings such as coconuts and flowers, which often pile up at ghats. This year, a collection and reuse system ensured that these offerings were processed respectfully.

Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism & Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh remarked, “Uttar Pradesh is not only the land of faith and devotion, but also a canvas of timeless heritage and natural beauty. Our vision is to blend spirituality with sustainability, where every festival reflects eco-friendliness and inspires responsibility.”

Spiritual Significance Meets Modern Infrastructure

Vindhyachal holds rare importance as the only place where devotees can worship Maa Vindhyavasini, Maa Ashtabhuja, and Maa Kali together, forming the sacred ‘Mani Dwip’ triangle. The belief that Goddess Durga defeated Mahishasur here further deepens its significance.

Adding to the experience, the Rs 331 crore Vindhyavasini Corridor project has upgraded facilities with wider roads, uninterrupted power, a 500-metre-long ghat, and a 1.5 km pathway interlinking ghats along the Ganga. Pilgrims could also explore nearby attractions such as Lakhaniya Dari waterfalls, Chunar Fort, and Kaimoor Wildlife Sanctuary. Prakhar Misra, Director (Eco-Tourism), Uttar Pradesh Tourism, said, “Along with the spiritual energy of Vindhyavasini Dham, visitors explored waterfalls like Lakhaniya Dari and Tanda, the historic Chunar Fort, and the biodiversity of Kaimoor Wildlife Sanctuary. By combining these experiences with eco-friendly initiatives, we are ensuring that tourists connect with both divinity and sustainability.”

A Festival That Sets an Example

This year’s Navratri proved that religious gatherings can embrace responsibility without losing their spiritual grandeur. Plastic-free stalls, clean ghats, and recycling-driven initiatives showed how faith and sustainability can move hand in hand. As pilgrims carried blessings home, they also took back a message, that devotion practised responsibly is an offering not just to the Goddess, but to nature itself.