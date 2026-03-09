PM Modi Unveils ₹18,000 Crore Infrastructure Push For Delhi On International Women’s Day

Marking International Women’s Day with a significant development announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated and launched infrastructure projects worth more than ₹18,000 crore for Delhi. The initiatives include the inauguration of two new Delhi Metro corridors and the laying of foundation stones for three additional corridors under Phase V(A) of the Metro expansion.

Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta welcomed the projects and thanked the Prime Minister, describing the announcements as a major step forward for the city’s connectivity and urban mobility. According to her, these initiatives will benefit lakhs of residents by making travel safer, faster, and more convenient, particularly for women commuters.

She noted that the Delhi government has been working in line with the Prime Minister’s governance approach centered on "hard work, honesty and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas." Over the past year, the administration has focused on improving public transport, expanding welfare programs, strengthening digital governance, and enhancing urban infrastructure.

Two New Delhi Metro Corridors Inaugurated

As part of the announcement, the Prime Minister inaugurated two key Metro corridors designed to ease daily travel for thousands of passengers.

The newly opened corridors include:

Majlis Park to Maujpur–Babarpur (approximately 12 km)

Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk (approximately 9 km)

These routes are expected to significantly improve connectivity in several densely populated areas of the capital. For many neighborhoods across Trans-Yamuna, the projects bring Metro access for the first time.

Areas such as Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, and Karawal Nagar will now be connected to the Metro network, making daily commutes smoother for residents who previously relied on longer road journeys.





Foundation Stone For Three Additional Metro Corridors

In addition to the newly operational lines, Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for three new Metro corridors under Phase V(A). These projects aim to further expand the Delhi Metro network, which already serves as the backbone of public transportation in the capital.

The upcoming corridors are expected to strengthen last-mile connectivity and support the city’s growing mobility needs.

Delhi–Dehradun Expressway Trials Highlighted

Another development mentioned during the announcements was the trial operations of the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway. The expressway is expected to improve regional connectivity and provide faster travel between the national capital and Dehradun.

One Year Of Governance: Key Focus Areas

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also spoke about the Delhi government completing one year in office, emphasizing that the administration has worked with dedication and transparency.

Several priority areas have guided the government’s work so far, including:

Implementation Of Ayushman Bharat

Cleaning of the Yamuna river

Addressing Delhi’s landfill mountains

Expanding public welfare initiatives

Improving urban infrastructure and services

Atal Canteens Providing Affordable Meals

Among the welfare measures highlighted was the launch of 70 Atal Canteens across Delhi. These canteens provide low-cost meals to economically vulnerable groups, including laborers, dependents, and the urban poor.

Currently, around 70,000 people receive meals daily through the program.

Steps To Tackle Pollution And Waterlogging

The Chief Minister also noted that the Delhi government, with support from the Central Government, is taking steps to address long-standing challenges such as air pollution and waterlogging.

In a major planning effort, a new drainage master plan has been prepared after nearly 50 years. The plan is aimed at tackling recurring waterlogging issues while also helping reduce pollution.

Ladli Scheme Payments Cleared For Thousands Of Girls

Another key welfare update involved the Ladli Scheme, under which nearly ₹200 crore has been distributed to about 70,000 girls.

The payments cleared a backlog of funds that had remained pending for a long period.