Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesUP UKUP CM Yogi Orders Completion Of Expressways, Key Projects In 'Mission Mode' In Big Push To Infra Development

UP CM Yogi Orders Completion Of Expressways, Key Projects In 'Mission Mode' In Big Push To Infra Development

Yogi Adityanath pushes fast-track execution of expressways, logistics hubs, schools, and urban projects, stressing timely completion and swift removal of hurdles.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 May 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Adityanath emphasizes accelerating infrastructure projects, including expressways.
  • Land acquisition for Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad, Jewar expressways needs 90% by May 31.
  • Logistics and urban infrastructure projects like convention center, bus terminal progress.
  • Model schools, industrial bylaws, and bio-energy projects drive education and growth.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for a mission-mode approach to accelerate major infrastructure projects across the state. From expressways to industrial hubs and urban developments, he stressed the need to eliminate procedural delays and ensure that timelines are strictly met.

During a high-level review meeting of the State Transformation Commission on Saturday, the Chief Minister made it clear: projects critical to the state’s growth cannot afford to stall.

Focus On Expressways And Defence Corridor Expansion

Highlighting upcoming developments, Adityanath announced that the foundation stone for a Bharat Electronics Limited unit will soon be laid at the Chitrakoot node of the Defence Corridor. Before that, he instructed officials to complete the financial tender process for the Chitrakoot Link Expressway without delay.

He also reviewed progress on land acquisition for the Chitrakoot Link, Farrukhabad Link, and Jewar Link expressways. Seeking updates directly from District Magistrates, he set a firm target, ensure 90% land availability by May 31.

Where compensation issues or rate revisions are pending, he directed officials to submit proposals immediately, adding that the Chief Minister’s Office will reassess progress within 15 days.

Direct Engagement With Landowners

To avoid bottlenecks, Adityanath emphasized the importance of direct communication with landowners. He instructed officials to ensure fair compensation and to deploy additional staff for registry processes so that land acquisition moves forward smoothly.

At the same time, he urged authorities to speed up work on other major routes, including the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link, Jhansi Link, and Meerut-Haridwar Expressway.

Boost For Logistics And Urban Infrastructure

The meeting also highlighted significant progress in logistics infrastructure. Officials confirmed that the Letter of Award has been issued for a proposed world-class convention center in Lucknow, with preparations for its foundation ceremony now underway.

Adityanath described the Multi Modal Logistic Hub and Multi Modal Transport Hub in Greater Noida as potential game-changers. These projects, he noted, will strengthen the state’s connectivity to both national and global supply chains.

Out of 323 hectares earmarked for the logistics hub, 301 hectares have already been acquired, clearing the path for further development.

Education And Industrial Growth In Focus

Turning to education, the Chief Minister reviewed the Mukhyamantri Model Composite School Scheme, calling it a step toward setting new benchmarks in quality education.

Plans are in place to build 150 schools across 75 districts. So far, construction has begun on 59 schools, while the tendering process continues for 67 others. Adityanath urged officials to fast-track the remaining projects and prioritize suitable locations.

To drive industrial growth, he pushed for the early implementation of investment-friendly Model Building Bylaws. Officials noted that draft bylaws have already been released for public feedback, aiming to create a transparent and simplified regulatory system.

Push For Timely Industrial Use And Green Initiatives

Adityanath also underscored the need for efficient use of industrial plots. He directed that allotted land must be utilized within stipulated timelines, with regular dialogue maintained with investors to ensure steady progress.

In addition, he called for an innovation-driven and competitive approach to promote bio-energy and compressed biogas (CBG) projects.

Meanwhile, development plans for a proposed Seed Park and Textiles Park in Lucknow are moving ahead, with the selection of developers being expedited. The Chief Minister described these initiatives as vital for boosting investment and generating employment.

Urban Mobility And Green Road Development

Reviewing the Chief Minister Green Road Infrastructure Development Scheme, Adityanath stressed its importance in modernizing urban roads. He instructed officials to complete all pending work swiftly.

He also highlighted the Integrated City Bus Terminal project under the Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow, calling it a key component of the state’s evolving urban transport system that will enhance public convenience.

Before You Go

Bengal Strong Room Clash: TMC Protests EVM Row, Mamata Leads Vigil as EC Rejects Charges

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main goal of the mission-mode approach in Uttar Pradesh?

The mission-mode approach aims to accelerate major infrastructure projects, including expressways and urban developments. It focuses on eliminating procedural delays and meeting project timelines.

What specific projects are being prioritized in the Defence Corridor?

A Bharat Electronics Limited unit will be established at the Chitrakoot node. The Chitrakoot Link Expressway's financial tender process is also being expedited.

What is the target for land acquisition for new expressways?

District Magistrates have been instructed to ensure 90% land availability for the Chitrakoot Link, Farrukhabad Link, and Jewar Link expressways by May 31st.

How is Uttar Pradesh boosting its logistics infrastructure?

A world-class convention center is planned for Lucknow, and the Greater Noida Multi Modal Logistic Hub has seen significant land acquisition progress. These aim to improve connectivity to supply chains.

What is being done to improve education and industrial growth?

The Mukhyamantri Model Composite School Scheme aims to build new schools, and investment-friendly Model Building Bylaws are being implemented to simplify regulations for industrial growth.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 03 May 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
YOGI ADITYANATH Expressway Projects UP Lucknow Development Industrial Growth UP UP Government Projects
Advertisement

Top Headlines

UP UK
UP CM Yogi Orders Completion Of Expressways, Key Projects In 'Mission Mode' In Big Push To Infra Development
UP CM Yogi Orders Completion Of Expressways, Key Projects In 'Mission Mode' In Big Push To Infra Development
UP UK
UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Hospitalised After Falling Unconscious, Condition Stable
UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Hospitalised After Falling Unconscious, Condition Stable
UP UK
UP Marriage Grant Scheme Reaches Over 1 Lakh OBC Beneficiaries In 2025-26
UP Marriage Grant Scheme Reaches Over 1 Lakh OBC Beneficiaries In 2025-26
UP UK
Noida On High Alert On Labour Day After Violent Worker Protests; Section 163 Imposed
Noida On High Alert On Labour Day After Violent Worker Protests; Section 163 Imposed
Advertisement

Videos

Elections: EC Orders Fresh Voting in Entire Falta Assembly Constituency on May 21
Breaking: Army Helicopter Rescues Two Youths Stranded on Water Tank for 16 Hours
Siwan Encounter: ₹25,000 Rewarded Criminal Sonu Yadav Gunned Down by Police
Election controversy: EVM Tampering Allegations Trigger Full Repoll in Falta
Big Question: What Causes AC Explosions After Deadly Vivek Vihar Fire?
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget