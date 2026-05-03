Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Adityanath emphasizes accelerating infrastructure projects, including expressways.

Land acquisition for Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad, Jewar expressways needs 90% by May 31.

Logistics and urban infrastructure projects like convention center, bus terminal progress.

Model schools, industrial bylaws, and bio-energy projects drive education and growth.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for a mission-mode approach to accelerate major infrastructure projects across the state. From expressways to industrial hubs and urban developments, he stressed the need to eliminate procedural delays and ensure that timelines are strictly met.

During a high-level review meeting of the State Transformation Commission on Saturday, the Chief Minister made it clear: projects critical to the state’s growth cannot afford to stall.

Focus On Expressways And Defence Corridor Expansion

Highlighting upcoming developments, Adityanath announced that the foundation stone for a Bharat Electronics Limited unit will soon be laid at the Chitrakoot node of the Defence Corridor. Before that, he instructed officials to complete the financial tender process for the Chitrakoot Link Expressway without delay.

He also reviewed progress on land acquisition for the Chitrakoot Link, Farrukhabad Link, and Jewar Link expressways. Seeking updates directly from District Magistrates, he set a firm target, ensure 90% land availability by May 31.

Where compensation issues or rate revisions are pending, he directed officials to submit proposals immediately, adding that the Chief Minister’s Office will reassess progress within 15 days.

Direct Engagement With Landowners

To avoid bottlenecks, Adityanath emphasized the importance of direct communication with landowners. He instructed officials to ensure fair compensation and to deploy additional staff for registry processes so that land acquisition moves forward smoothly.

At the same time, he urged authorities to speed up work on other major routes, including the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link, Jhansi Link, and Meerut-Haridwar Expressway.

Boost For Logistics And Urban Infrastructure

The meeting also highlighted significant progress in logistics infrastructure. Officials confirmed that the Letter of Award has been issued for a proposed world-class convention center in Lucknow, with preparations for its foundation ceremony now underway.

Adityanath described the Multi Modal Logistic Hub and Multi Modal Transport Hub in Greater Noida as potential game-changers. These projects, he noted, will strengthen the state’s connectivity to both national and global supply chains.

Out of 323 hectares earmarked for the logistics hub, 301 hectares have already been acquired, clearing the path for further development.

Education And Industrial Growth In Focus

Turning to education, the Chief Minister reviewed the Mukhyamantri Model Composite School Scheme, calling it a step toward setting new benchmarks in quality education.

Plans are in place to build 150 schools across 75 districts. So far, construction has begun on 59 schools, while the tendering process continues for 67 others. Adityanath urged officials to fast-track the remaining projects and prioritize suitable locations.

To drive industrial growth, he pushed for the early implementation of investment-friendly Model Building Bylaws. Officials noted that draft bylaws have already been released for public feedback, aiming to create a transparent and simplified regulatory system.

Push For Timely Industrial Use And Green Initiatives

Adityanath also underscored the need for efficient use of industrial plots. He directed that allotted land must be utilized within stipulated timelines, with regular dialogue maintained with investors to ensure steady progress.

In addition, he called for an innovation-driven and competitive approach to promote bio-energy and compressed biogas (CBG) projects.

Meanwhile, development plans for a proposed Seed Park and Textiles Park in Lucknow are moving ahead, with the selection of developers being expedited. The Chief Minister described these initiatives as vital for boosting investment and generating employment.

Urban Mobility And Green Road Development

Reviewing the Chief Minister Green Road Infrastructure Development Scheme, Adityanath stressed its importance in modernizing urban roads. He instructed officials to complete all pending work swiftly.

He also highlighted the Integrated City Bus Terminal project under the Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow, calling it a key component of the state’s evolving urban transport system that will enhance public convenience.