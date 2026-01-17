Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesUP UK'Fake Propaganda': Yogi Adityanath Denies Idol Damage At Manikarnika Ghat

'Fake Propaganda': Yogi Adityanath Denies Idol Damage At Manikarnika Ghat

UP CM Yogi Adityanath denies damage to idols during Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment, warns against AI videos and Congress propaganda.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dismissed claims that the ongoing redevelopment of Varanasi’s iconic Manikarnika Ghat has led to the destruction of idols and heritage structures. Addressing the media, Adityanath said images of broken or old idols circulating on social media were being deliberately shared to create confusion and unrest, echoing similar tactics seen during the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project. He accused the Congress of spreading “false propaganda” and warned the public against AI-generated videos aimed at inflaming sentiments.

CM Denies Idol Damage Claims

“The government will not tolerate anyone who tries to malign India’s heritage or provoke public emotions. Broken idols are being brought from outside, and claims that idols are being demolished are false,” the CM said. The controversy erupted after videos showing bulldozers at the ghat circulated online, with locals and the Pal Samaj Samiti alleging damage to temples and century-old structures, including a Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar idol.

Adityanath clarified that all artefacts found during excavation are being preserved and will be reinstalled once construction is complete. He emphasised that redevelopment aims to improve facilities, particularly for monsoon months, ensuring that cremations can be conducted with dignity.

 

Related Video

Breaking News: Post-Election Tensions Erupt in Navi Mumbai, Vandalism at Shiv Sena Office After Civic Poll Results

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main controversy surrounding the Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment?

Social media posts show bulldozers and alleged damaged idols and heritage structures, leading to accusations of destruction during the redevelopment.

What is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's response to the claims of idol destruction?

He denies the claims, stating that images of broken idols are being shared to create confusion and that the government will not tolerate anyone maligning India's heritage.

What is being done with artifacts found during the excavation?

All excavated artifacts are being preserved and will be reinstalled once the construction is finished.

What is the stated purpose of the Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment?

The redevelopment aims to improve facilities, especially for the monsoon months, to ensure cremations can be conducted with dignity.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manikarnika Ghat CM Yogi Adityanath UTTAR PRADESH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Voting For A Hindu Is Haram’: Bangladesh Clerics’ Remarks Ahead Of Polls Spark Outrage
‘Voting For A Hindu Is Haram’: Bangladesh Clerics’ Remarks Ahead Of Polls Spark Outrage
World
‘Broke, Harassed’: Indian Sikh Woman Married To Pakistani Man Seeks Return To India
‘Broke, Harassed’: Indian Sikh Woman Married To Pakistani Man Seeks Return To India
World
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition
weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Life Across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, Multiple Road Accidents Reported
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Visits Indore After Contaminated Water Tragedy; Interacts with Hospitalized Patients
Breaking News: Singer B Praak Threatened by Lawrence Gang, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demanded
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Visits Sharad Pawar’s Residence in Baramati; First Meeting Post-Municipal Election
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget