'Fake Propaganda': Yogi Adityanath Denies Idol Damage At Manikarnika Ghat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dismissed claims that the ongoing redevelopment of Varanasi’s iconic Manikarnika Ghat has led to the destruction of idols and heritage structures. Addressing the media, Adityanath said images of broken or old idols circulating on social media were being deliberately shared to create confusion and unrest, echoing similar tactics seen during the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project. He accused the Congress of spreading “false propaganda” and warned the public against AI-generated videos aimed at inflaming sentiments.

CM Denies Idol Damage Claims “The government will not tolerate anyone who tries to malign India’s heritage or provoke public emotions. Broken idols are being brought from outside, and claims that idols are being demolished are false,” the CM said. The controversy erupted after videos showing bulldozers at the ghat circulated online, with locals and the Pal Samaj Samiti alleging damage to temples and century-old structures, including a Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar idol.

Adityanath clarified that all artefacts found during excavation are being preserved and will be reinstalled once construction is complete. He emphasised that redevelopment aims to improve facilities, particularly for monsoon months, ensuring that cremations can be conducted with dignity.