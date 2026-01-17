Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Paltano Darkar, Chayee BJP Sarkar': PM Modi Fires News Slogan On Mamata Ahead Of Bengal Polls

‘Paltano Darkar, Chayee BJP Sarkar’: PM Modi Fires News Slogan On Mamata Ahead Of Bengal Polls

Addressing a rally in Malda, the Prime Minister said, “After NDA’s victory in Bihar, it’s time for Bengal,” positioning West Bengal as the BJP’s next major electoral target.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a new political slogan for West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, declaring, “Paltano darkar, chayee BJP sarkar”, a direct appeal for a change in government and a BJP-led dispensation in the state.

The slogan was delivered during PM Modi’s address after flagging off Vande Bharat sleeper trains, signalling the Bharatiya Janata Party’s intent to dislodge the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

‘After Bihar, It’s Time For Bengal’

Addressing a rally in Malda, the Prime Minister said, “After NDA’s victory in Bihar, it’s time for Bengal,” positioning West Bengal as the BJP’s next major electoral target.

Assembly elections in the state are due in the first half of this year, with the BJP seeking to wrest power from the TMC, which has been in office since 2011.

Attack On TMC Over Ayushman Bharat

Launching a sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government, PM Modi accused the state administration of denying residents access to central welfare schemes, particularly Ayushman Bharat, which provides free health insurance coverage to low-income earners.

“Heartless, cruel TMC government is looting public money, preventing central aid from reaching Bengal people,” PM Modi said.

Slogan Politics Returns To Centre Stage

Slogan-driven political campaigns are not new to West Bengal. During the previous Assembly elections, the TMC mobilised supporters with its widely used slogan “khela hobey”, projecting a combative stance. The BJP, in turn, countered by repurposing TMC slogans and using its long-running “Didi O Didi” refrain to target Mamata Banerjee over governance and alleged corruption.

Citing BJP’s Electoral Gains Nationwide

PM Modi also referred to recent urban local body election results in Maharashtra, calling them a “historic victory” for the BJP.

“In particular, the BJP has secured a record victory for the first time in Mumbai, in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one of the world's largest municipal corporations, which is a significant development in Maharashtra politics,” he said.

He further pointed to the BJP electing its first mayor in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala. “This shows that even in places where winning elections was once considered impossible for the BJP, the party is now receiving unprecedented support,” he said.

‘People Of Bengal Will Ensure BJP Victory’

Emphasising voter sentiment, PM Modi said, “This demonstrates the immense trust that the country's voters, especially the younger generation, have in the BJP's development model. Even in areas where lies and rumors were spread about the BJP for years, voters are now giving us their blessings.”

Expressing confidence ahead of the polls, he added, “Seeing your enthusiasm today, I am confident that this time the people of Bengal will also ensure a resounding victory for the BJP.”

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal's Situation to 1905 Partition

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
