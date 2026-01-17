Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bengaluru Gears Up For Sunidhi Chauhan Concert, 18,000+ Attendees Likely

After housefull shows in Mumbai and Delhi, Sunidhi Chauhan’s India tour arrives in Bengaluru, where over 18,000 fans are expected to attend her third live concert.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, known for her powerful vocals and massive fan following, is continuing her India tour with her third live concert scheduled in Bengaluru on Friday. After two back-to-back successful shows in Mumbai and Delhi, excitement is running high among fans in the Karnataka capital, with over 18,000 people expected to attend the concert. The tour opened in Mumbai before moving to Delhi, where the concert turned into a grand spectacle. Earlier, Actor Sanya Malhotra’s surprise appearance and performance at the Delhi show added to the buzz, making it one of the highlights of the tour so far.

Meanwhile, fans in Bengaluru are now eagerly waiting to see what special moments the singer has in store for them. Bengaluru’s strong turnout once again reflects the city’s growing love for Bollywood music and live performances. Glimpses from Sunidhi Chauhan’s concerts can be watched on ABP’s Entertainment vertical, where highlights from the Mumbai and Delhi shows are already available.

Following the Bengaluru concert, Sunidhi will perform in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Lucknow and Kolkata, with the tour set to conclude in March. On the professional front, the singer continues to be a prominent name in the music industry, with evergreen hits such as Dhoom Machale and Beedi Jalaile to her credit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Sunidhi Chauhan's next concert after Mumbai and Delhi?

Sunidhi Chauhan's next concert is scheduled in Bengaluru on Friday. This follows her successful shows in Mumbai and Delhi.

Who made a surprise appearance at Sunidhi Chauhan's Delhi concert?

Actor Sanya Malhotra made a surprise appearance and performed at Sunidhi Chauhan's Delhi concert, adding to the event's excitement.

How many people are expected to attend the Bengaluru concert?

Over 18,000 people are expected to attend Sunidhi Chauhan's concert in Bengaluru.

Where can I watch highlights from Sunidhi Chauhan's concerts?

Highlights from Sunidhi Chauhan's Mumbai and Delhi shows are available on ABP's Entertainment vertical.

When is Sunidhi Chauhan's India tour scheduled to conclude?

Sunidhi Chauhan's India tour is set to conclude in March, after her performances in various cities.

Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Concert Sunidhi Chauhan Houseful
