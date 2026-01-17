Bengaluru Gears Up For Sunidhi Chauhan Concert, 18,000+ Attendees Likely

Bengaluru Awaits Sunidhi’s Musical Magic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunidhi Chauhan (@sunidhichauhan5)

Meanwhile, fans in Bengaluru are now eagerly waiting to see what special moments the singer has in store for them. Bengaluru’s strong turnout once again reflects the city’s growing love for Bollywood music and live performances. Glimpses from Sunidhi Chauhan’s concerts can be watched on ABP’s Entertainment vertical, where highlights from the Mumbai and Delhi shows are already available.

Following the Bengaluru concert, Sunidhi will perform in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Lucknow and Kolkata, with the tour set to conclude in March. On the professional front, the singer continues to be a prominent name in the music industry, with evergreen hits such as Dhoom Machale and Beedi Jalaile to her credit.