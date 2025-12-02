Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Uttar Pradesh government says 18.56 lakh women in the state have crossed the annual income benchmark of Rs 1 lakh under the Lakhpati Didi initiative as of November. According to the state, 35.94 lakh women have been identified so far under the programme and income details for 29.68 lakh women have been recorded in the digital livelihood register. The Central Government has set a target of raising the annual income of 2 crore SHG members across the country to more than Rs 1 lakh by 2026-27, and Uttar Pradesh has been given a target of 28.92 lakh women.

Officials said that 18.56 lakh women have reached the Rs 1 lakh income threshold and 10.36 lakh more are expected to meet the target within the timeline. A total of 98.49 lakh rural families in Uttar Pradesh are linked to 8,96,618 self-help groups through 62,958 village organisations. Agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, food processing and small-scale enterprises form the key sources of income.

The state government has approved Rs 9.80 crore for installing medical equipment in 14 government hospitals. The move, according to officials, is aimed at improving diagnostic facilities in districts where resources are limited. The fund allocation includes Rs 2.70 crore for Ramsagar Mishra Joint Hospital, Sadhamau BKT, Rs 1.52 crore for District Women’s Hospital, Balrampur, Rs 1.56 crore for District Hospital, Rae Bareli, and Rs 1.16 crore for District Joint Hospital, Maharajganj. Other allocations include Rs 28.55 lakh for Baghpat, Rs 3.35 lakh for Hamirpur, Rs 8.68 lakh for Basti and Rs 38.96 lakh for Etawah.

Diagnostic Upgrades In District Hospitals

Officials said the installation of diagnostic machines is expected to reduce referrals and waiting time for medical tests. CT scan and X-ray facilities will allow faster diagnosis of diseases and reduce dependency on hospitals in major cities.

Focus On Road infrastructure & Expressways

Uttar Pradesh now has 22 expressways, including ongoing and proposed projects. Before 2017, the state had three expressways. The number has grown from zero in 1949-50 to 3 in 2016-17 and 22 by 2025-26. Work on a north-south corridor and a state-wide road grid is also underway.

National Highway Network Expands

Between 2004-05 and 2023-24, the national highway network in Uttar Pradesh expanded from 5,599 km to 12,292 km. The state’s share in India’s total national highway length has increased from 7.48% in 2016-17 to 41% in 2023-24. Officials say the improvement has contributed to mobility, freight movement and connectivity.