Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesTeacher Suspended In Andhra Pradesh For Forcing Students To Massage Her Legs

Teacher Suspended In Andhra Pradesh For Forcing Students To Massage Her Legs

Mentioning the violations, the order noted that the suspended teacher disobeyed government regulations by asking the students to massage her legs and making them do her personal work.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 10:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Seethampeta: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended a school teacher for allegedly compelling two girl students to massage her legs in Srikakulam district.

In a video that has gone viral, the teacher Y Sujatha was seen casually stretching her legs in the school in Bandapalli village and talking on her phone while the minor students pressed her legs.

"After careful consideration of the available material...it is necessary to place Y Sujatha, LFL HM, GTWAH School, Bandapalli under suspension as she violated the instructions issued by the government time to time," said the suspension order, which was shared with PTI by an official.

Mentioning Sujatha's violations, the order noted that the suspended teacher disobeyed government regulations by asking the students to massage her legs and making them do her personal work.

"Sitting improperly in the classroom with legs stretched out and getting students to do her personal work shows her gross negligence in her professional duties," said the order.

Further, it highlighted that Sujatha violated the government regulations by talking on her mobile phone in the classroom during school hours and neglected her duties.

According to the official, this was not the first time Sujatha had made the students massage her legs.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 10:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Andhra News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Poll Of Polls: NDA Set For Big Win In Bihar, Survey Predicts Massive Lead Over Mahagathbandhan
Poll Of Polls: NDA Set For Big Win In Bihar, Survey Predicts Massive Lead Over Mahagathbandhan
Election 2025
‘10% Control Army & Bureaucracy’: Rahul Gandhi Stirs Row In Bihar Rally, BJP Hits Back
‘10% Control Army & Bureaucracy’: Rahul Gandhi Stirs Row In Bihar Rally, BJP Hits Back
India
Bilaspur Train Accident: Death Toll Reaches 8, Several Passengers Injured, Rs 10 Lakh Compensation Announced
Bilaspur Train Accident: Death Toll Reaches 8, Several Passengers Injured, Rs 10 Lakh Compensation Announced
Delhi NCR
IndiGo Warns Of Long Waits And Delays At Delhi Airport, Issues Advisory
IndiGo Warns Of Long Waits And Delays At Delhi Airport, Issues Advisory
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget