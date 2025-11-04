Teacher Suspended In Andhra Pradesh For Forcing Students To Massage Her Legs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Seethampeta: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended a school teacher for allegedly compelling two girl students to massage her legs in Srikakulam district.

In a video that has gone viral, the teacher Y Sujatha was seen casually stretching her legs in the school in Bandapalli village and talking on her phone while the minor students pressed her legs.

"After careful consideration of the available material...it is necessary to place Y Sujatha, LFL HM, GTWAH School, Bandapalli under suspension as she violated the instructions issued by the government time to time," said the suspension order, which was shared with PTI by an official.

Mentioning Sujatha's violations, the order noted that the suspended teacher disobeyed government regulations by asking the students to massage her legs and making them do her personal work.

"Sitting improperly in the classroom with legs stretched out and getting students to do her personal work shows her gross negligence in her professional duties," said the order.

Further, it highlighted that Sujatha violated the government regulations by talking on her mobile phone in the classroom during school hours and neglected her duties.

According to the official, this was not the first time Sujatha had made the students massage her legs.

