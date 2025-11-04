Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Elections 2025: Why Mumbai's Biggest Political Contest Is Still Waiting For A Date?

BMC Elections 2025: Why Mumbai’s Biggest Political Contest Is Still Waiting For A Date?

The last BMC election was held on 21 February 2017, with results declared on 23 February 2017. Shiv Sena emerged victorious, winning 84 of the 227 seats, while the BJP secured 82, and Cong bagged 31.

Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 09:31 PM (IST)
The BMC, or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, is considered Maharashtra’s most high-stakes political battleground. Control of the civic body symbolises not just local administrative power but also political dominance, given that its annual budget surpasses that of several Indian states. This makes every BMC election a fierce contest between major political parties, and the ongoing uncertainty has intensified speculation and political tension.

The last BMC election was held on 21 February 2017, with results declared on 23 February 2017. Shiv Sena emerged victorious, winning 84 of the 227 seats, while the BJP secured 82, and the Congress bagged 31. The NCP won 13 seats, and the MNS took 7. Although Shiv Sena and the BJP were alliance partners at the state level, they contested the BMC polls separately. The slim two-seat gap between the two parties revealed the BJP’s growing strength in Mumbai, even as Shiv Sena retained the Mayor’s post. Since then, both Shiv Sena and the NCP have experienced internal splits.

Why BMC Elections Have Been Delayed

The BMC elections have not been held since 2017 for several reasons. The first was delimitation, redrawing ward boundaries to reflect population changes. This was followed by disputes over OBC and women’s reservation, which stalled the process for months. Political shifts further complicated the timeline; after the 2022 split in Shiv Sena and the rise of Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister, the power struggle over BMC control deepened. Additionally, updates to the voter list and EVM preparations required extra time from the Election Commission.

Political observers believe the Shinde-Fadnavis government is strategically waiting for the right moment, planning a well-calculated approach before announcing Mumbai’s civic poll dates. Until then, the city’s most anticipated local election remains in limbo.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 09:30 PM (IST)
Maharashtra BMC Polls MUMBAI
Advertisement

