Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStates‘Attacked By Goons In Sunderbans’: Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Assault

‘Attacked By Goons In Sunderbans’: Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Assault

Adhikari said that his lawyer has lodged separate complaints with the concerned local police stations, sharing copies of those in a post on X.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata, Oct 20 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday claimed that he was attacked by goons in the Sunderbans area of South 24 Parganas district when he went to attend the Kali Puja and Deepavali festival.

He alleged that the attack was a conspiracy of the ruling TMC.

Adhikari said that his lawyer has lodged separate complaints with the concerned local police stations, sharing copies of those in a post on X.

The BJP leader claimed that he was "attacked" by goons when he was travelling by his vehicle, at Kashinagar, Kultali, Khutibazar, Raidighi, Nabadokan and Krishnachandrapur within the Sunderban police district area on Sunday to attend Kali Puja and Deepavali festival.

Alleging that the incidents were not stray but a "conspiracy of the ruling Trinamool Congress", the BJP leader claimed illegal migrants from Bangladesh were being instigated to perpetrate attacks on the opposition political party.

"The details of my itinerary were given to the Sunderban Police District to ensure no untoward incident occurs," he wrote in a post on X, alleging that the police "failed" to perform its duty.

Maintaining that the Calcutta High Court had earlier instructed the West Bengal government to ensure his security, the Leader of Opposition said such directives have been flouted.

"Appropriate legal steps will be taken in this regard," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC Sunderbans Suvendu Adhikari
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights in Politics’
Bihar Elections: Seat-Sharing Rift Rocks INDIA Bloc, NDA Mocks Mahagathbandhan ‘No Friendly Fights in Politics’
World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Patnaik Flags Security Concerns, Credits Carney For Easing Strained Ties
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Patnaik Flags Security Concerns, Credits Carney For Easing Strained Ties
Business
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Technology
Global Cloud Outage Hits Amazon, Prime Video, Snapchat, Perplexity, & More
Global Cloud Outage Hits Amazon, Prime Video, Snapchat, Perplexity, & More
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget