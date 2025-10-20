Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (October 20, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-25 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (October 20, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-25 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-25 MONDAY Lottery Bumper Draw result live, October 20, 2025, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 02:14 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (20.10.2025): Bhagyathara BT-25 Monday 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery sambad Win Win Draw latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today October 20 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money Keralalotteries.net statelottery.kerala.gov.in LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (October 20, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-25 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (October 20, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/potins

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 20-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result (October 20, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-25 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-23 winners.

The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-25 SUNDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON

 

14:14 PM (IST)  •  20 Oct 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad Monday (October 20, 2025): Can I Purchase Bhagyathara Lottery BT-25 Draw Tickets Online?

No, you cannot legally purchase Kerala Bhagyathara BT-25 lottery tickets online. The Kerala government strictly prohibits the sale of lottery tickets through any online platform. Buying or selling tickets online is a violation of state lottery regulations and may lead to legal consequences.

 

14:05 PM (IST)  •  20 Oct 2025

Kerala Bhagyathara BT 25 Lottery Rules: Is It Legal to Sell Above Face Value?

No, it is strictly prohibited to sell a Kerala Bhagyathara BT-23 lottery ticket for more than its official face value. According to Kerala lottery regulations, reselling tickets at a higher price is illegal under any circumstances.

 

 

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result Kerela Lottery Live BHAGYATHARA BT-25
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Global Cloud Outage Hits Amazon, Prime Video, Snapchat, Perplexity, & More
Global Cloud Outage Hits Amazon, Prime Video, Snapchat, Perplexity, & More
News
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces
Cities
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check Area-Wise AQI
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check AQI
Election 2025
RJD Releases List Of 143 Candidates For Bihar Elections; 5 To Contest Against INDIA Bloc Nominees
RJD Releases List Of 143 Candidates For Bihar Elections Amid Mahagathbandhan Rift
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget