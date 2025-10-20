Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 20-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result (October 20, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-25 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-23 winners.

The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-25 SUNDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON