LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (October 20, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-25 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-25 MONDAY Lottery Bumper Draw result live, October 20, 2025, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 20-10-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
Kerala Lottery Result (October 20, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-25 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-23 winners.
The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-25 SUNDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala State Lottery Sambad Monday (October 20, 2025): Can I Purchase Bhagyathara Lottery BT-25 Draw Tickets Online?
No, you cannot legally purchase Kerala Bhagyathara BT-25 lottery tickets online. The Kerala government strictly prohibits the sale of lottery tickets through any online platform. Buying or selling tickets online is a violation of state lottery regulations and may lead to legal consequences.
Kerala Bhagyathara BT 25 Lottery Rules: Is It Legal to Sell Above Face Value?
No, it is strictly prohibited to sell a Kerala Bhagyathara BT-23 lottery ticket for more than its official face value. According to Kerala lottery regulations, reselling tickets at a higher price is illegal under any circumstances.