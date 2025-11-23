School Holiday On November 24: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Schools in Punjab and Chandigarh will remain closed on November 24 to observe the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru. Other states are yet to announce closures, but are monitoring weather and air-quality conditions closely. Delhi has confirmed that schools will remain open on November 24, with the official public holiday falling on November 25, unless an AQI emergency is declared.

Parents’ groups in the NCR continue to push for online classes citing health concerns, but the government has not taken a final call.

दिल्ली सरकार ने श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर साहिब जी की 350वीं शहीदी दिवस के पावन अवसर पर 25 नवंबर 2025 को अवकाश घोषित करने का निर्णय लिया है।



गुरु साहिब के साहस, करुणा और धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता के संदेश हमें सदैव प्रेरित करते रहेंगे।



Meanwhile, several southern states are bracing for heavy rainfall as the IMD warns that a developing system may intensify into Cyclone “Senyar”, prompting alerts across multiple districts.

Punjab & Chandigarh

Punjab and Chandigarh have officially declared a school holiday on November 24 to mark the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. All schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain shut as per government directives.

States that traditionally observe the day include Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand, though only some have issued formal notifications this year.

Cyclone ‘Senyar’ Likely On November 24

The India Meteorological Department has warned that a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal may intensify into Cyclone “Senyar” around November 24.

Regions Likely To Be Affected:

Andaman & Nicobar Islands -extremely heavy rainfall

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Rayalaseema -widespread heavy rain

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has placed 15 districts in Tamil Nadu on alert.

Orange Alert: Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi

Yellow Alert: Ramanathapuram, Karaikal and 10 other districts

Authorities have advised parents and students to stay in touch with school administrations for last-minute updates, particularly in weather-affected regions.