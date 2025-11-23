Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
School Holiday On November 24: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

States that traditionally observe the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji include Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand, though only some have issued formal notifications this year.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 10:24 PM (IST)
Schools in Punjab and Chandigarh will remain closed on November 24 to observe the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru. Other states are yet to announce closures, but are monitoring weather and air-quality conditions closely. Delhi has confirmed that schools will remain open on November 24, with the official public holiday falling on November 25, unless an AQI emergency is declared.

Parents’ groups in the NCR continue to push for online classes citing health concerns, but the government has not taken a final call.

Meanwhile, several southern states are bracing for heavy rainfall as the IMD warns that a developing system may intensify into Cyclone “Senyar”, prompting alerts across multiple districts.

Punjab & Chandigarh

Punjab and Chandigarh have officially declared a school holiday on November 24 to mark the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. All schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain shut as per government directives.

States that traditionally observe the day include Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand, though only some have issued formal notifications this year.

Cyclone ‘Senyar’ Likely On November 24

The India Meteorological Department has warned that a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal may intensify into Cyclone “Senyar” around November 24.

Regions Likely To Be Affected:

  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands -extremely heavy rainfall
  • Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Rayalaseema -widespread heavy rain
  • The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has placed 15 districts in Tamil Nadu on alert.
  • Orange Alert: Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi
  • Yellow Alert: Ramanathapuram, Karaikal and 10 other districts

Authorities have advised parents and students to stay in touch with school administrations for last-minute updates, particularly in weather-affected regions.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 10:22 PM (IST)
Tamil Nadu School Holidays DELHI PUNJAB
